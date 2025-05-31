This Summer Berry Champagne Punch Drink Will Step Up Your Summer Party

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are few drinks more refined or elegant than a bottle of chilled Champagne, and what better way to share such celebratory bubbles than in a fizzy, fruity summery punch? This summer berry Champagne punch drink, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, provides a sophisticated and refreshing way to serve up Champagne for a small crowd. The perfect choice for a summertime party, this punch has a wonderful balance of flavors, and it couldn't be simpler to assemble.

With sweetness from strawberries and blueberries, a sharp-sweet citrus flavor from the lemon and lemonade, lightly floral orange tones from the Cointreau, freshness from mint, and bright, crisp grandeur from Champagne, there are a whole lot of flavors packed into one bowl. Easy enough to make in 5 minutes, this punch recipe can also be semi-assembled ahead of time and left for up to a day in the fridge to allow the flavors of the berries and the Cointreau to mingle.