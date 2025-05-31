This Summer Berry Champagne Punch Drink Will Step Up Your Summer Party
There are few drinks more refined or elegant than a bottle of chilled Champagne, and what better way to share such celebratory bubbles than in a fizzy, fruity summery punch? This summer berry Champagne punch drink, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, provides a sophisticated and refreshing way to serve up Champagne for a small crowd. The perfect choice for a summertime party, this punch has a wonderful balance of flavors, and it couldn't be simpler to assemble.
With sweetness from strawberries and blueberries, a sharp-sweet citrus flavor from the lemon and lemonade, lightly floral orange tones from the Cointreau, freshness from mint, and bright, crisp grandeur from Champagne, there are a whole lot of flavors packed into one bowl. Easy enough to make in 5 minutes, this punch recipe can also be semi-assembled ahead of time and left for up to a day in the fridge to allow the flavors of the berries and the Cointreau to mingle.
Gather the ingredients for this summer berry Champagne punch drink recipe
To begin this summer berry Champagne punch drink recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want Cointreau, strawberry syrup (Rye uses Monin strawberry syrup, though you could make your own syrup), fresh lemon juice, fresh strawberries, a lemon, blueberries, fresh mint, lemonade, Champagne, and plenty of ice.
Step 1: Slice strawberries and lemon
Slice the strawberries and the lemon.
Step 2: Add Cointreau, syrup, and lemon juice to punch bowl
Add the Cointreau, strawberry syrup, and lemon juice to a punch bowl.
Step 3: Muddle the liquids together in bowl
Muddle the liquids together with a spoon.
Step 4: Add the fresh fruits and mint to punch bowl
Stir in the strawberries, lemon slices, blueberries, and mint. (Store in the fridge at this point if not using immediately.)
Step 5: Stir ice and lemonade into the punch
Just before serving, stir in the ice and lemonade.
Step 6: Top off the punch with Champagne
Top off the punch bowl with Champagne and serve right away.
What to serve with summer berry Champagne punch
Summery, subtly sweet, and perfectly bubbly, this summer berry Champagne punch will be the star of your backyard party or gathering.
Ingredients
- ½ cup Cointreau
- ¼ cup strawberry syrup
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 cups strawberries
- 1 whole lemon
- ¾ cup blueberries
- 4 sprigs fresh mint
- 2 pints lemonade, chilled
- 3 cups ice
- 1 (25-ounce) bottle Champagne, chilled
Directions
- Slice the strawberries and the lemon.
- Add the Cointreau, strawberry syrup, and lemon juice to a punch bowl.
- Muddle the liquids together with a spoon.
- Stir in the strawberries, lemon slices, blueberries, and mint. (Store in the fridge at this point if not using immediately.)
- Just before serving, stir in the ice and lemonade.
- Top off the punch bowl with Champagne and serve right away.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|173
|Total Fat
|0.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|15.0 g
|Sodium
|18.3 mg
|Protein
|0.6 g
Can I add other types of fruit to this punch recipe?
Fresh fruit is an important part of any punch bowl, and the choice you make can impact the overall flavor as well as the aesthetic of the drink. This punch recipe uses fresh strawberries, blueberries, and lemon for a fresh and summery feel — after all, there are few ingredients more summery than a plump juicy berry. However, if you fancy branching out and adding some different fruit to the mix, there are some options that will work better than others in this champagne punch. If you want to lean further into the berry fruits, raspberries and blackberries make great additions to this recipe, and will work as stand alone additions or alongside the strawberries and blueberries. For a slightly more unusual berry, consider incorporating gooseberries into your summery punch bowl for a unique and sophisticated drink. Other options include ripe peaches and nectarines, or orange slices for a bright pop of color and vibrant flavor.
Incorporating different fruity flavors into your punch recipe doesn't need to be limited to the fresh fruit you include. This recipe uses a strawberry syrup to add fruity sweetness to the drink, and this can be substituted for other summery options such as peach nectar or orange juice.
Can I use other types of sparkling wine in this punch recipe?
The choice of wine used in your punch can vastly alter the flavor and finish of your drink, and if you have a particular preference when it comes to sparkling wine, you may want to choose this for your recipe. Champagne is an excellent choice if you are looking for a sophisticated and celebratory drink with a drier, more complex flavor, though it's not always easy to source true Champagne (not to mention pay the price for it). Prosecco is another popular choice when it comes to sparkling wines, boasting a lighter and sweeter finish than Champagne, flavors that will similarly pair well in this summer berry punch. Cava is another popular choice and great for this recipe, as it boasts bold fruity notes and will make this punch highly refreshing. Essentially, any type of dry or semi-sweet sparkling wine will work here, whether it's true Champagne or not.
If you would prefer to keep things a little less fizzy, this punch recipe also works well with still white wines. To decide which to use, make sure first of all to choose a wine that you would enjoy drinking alone by the glass. Then, we recommend seeking out wines that contain similar summery and floral notes that complement the other ingredients in the punch.