Smoked Salmon Breakfast Toast Recipe

Sometimes a good breakfast makes all the difference in your outlook on the day ahead, and starting the morning off with this smoked salmon breakfast toast seems like it could almost guarantee you a good day. Not because this multi-textured, tangy, and filling meal has magical qualities, but simply because it's impossible to be in a bad mood after eating something so delicious.

As the recipe developer behind At the Immigrant's Table, I love a good, complex, and layered avocado toast for breakfast. The breakfast avocado toast had a long and proud tradition in Australia well before it made its way to Instagram feeds in North America. The inspiration for this smoked salmon breakfast toast came from my travels along the Gold Coast in Australia, where I tasted this exact combination in a little coffee shop around Burleigh Heads. It stuck with me for years, and I make it at home for myself when I want a slightly involved, but very impressive breakfast.

The crunch of lightly buttered, golden-toasted sourdough slices is the perfect base for creamy, lightly seasoned mashed avocado. Top it with silky smooth slices of salty smoked salmon, and a perfectly poached egg, give it a boost of acidity from quick-pickled onion and capers, freshness from dill, and a touch of everything-bagel seasoning, and you've got yourself the perfect layered avocado breakfast toast. Just stock up on the napkins because it's going to get messy!