15 Australian Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

Be it Christmas or a birthday barbecue, pavlova is a staple at many Australian gatherings. In fact, in 2020, a poll by Nine.com.au confirmed that pavlova is Australia's favorite festive dessert. It's not surprising; the meringue-based dish, which is similar to Eton mess (but less, well, messy in its presentation), is the perfect combination of light and airy on the inside and crisp on the outside. Usually topped with fresh berries and whipped cream, it's pure decadent indulgence.

Pavlova is on this list because over the years it has become synonymous with Australia, but it turns out, the dessert's roots might not actually be Australian after all. New Zealanders also adore pavlova, and have also laid claim to its invention. Both countries can agree on one thing: It was named after the Russian dancer, Anna Pavlova, in honor of her Australasian tour. However, while New Zealanders claim it was created for the ballerina at the Wellington Hotel in 1929, Australians believe it was invented at a hotel in Perth and named after Pavlova because it was so light.

Either way, the fact remains that pavlova is a unique and popular dessert, enjoyed across Australasia. Aside from the classic recipe with fruit, there are a few ways to make it. If you're feeling experimental, you can make a chocolate version for example, or maybe matcha berry.