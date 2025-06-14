No, Australians Don't Really Say 'Shrimp On The Barbie.' Here's Where The Saying Comes From
Australia is known for its sun-soaked beaches, laid-back lifestyle, and love of outdoor cooking — but if you think Aussies are tossing shrimp on the barbie, think again. While barbecues are absolutely a staple of Australian culture, the phrase itself is something of a myth — one created, ironically, not by Australians but by a U.S. marketing campaign. The oft-repeated phrase, "Throw another shrimp on the barbie," was popularized by actor Paul Hogan in a series of commercials promoting Australian tourism to Americans in the 1980s. Commissioned by the Australian Tourism Commission, the ad was part of a larger effort to boost travel from the U.S.
But here's the twist: What Hogan actually says is, "I'll slip an extra shrimp on the barbie for ya," and Australians don't call them shrimp. They call them prawns. The script was deliberately Americanized so it would resonate more with U.S. audiences, who were more familiar with the term. The line stuck, and decades later, it's still one of the most persistent pop culture myths about Australian speech. While Australians do love a good barbie, you're far more likely to hear them say they're tossing on "snags" (sausages) or "prawns" rather than anything called shrimp. So, the next time someone jokingly quotes the phrase, you'll know it's more Hollywood than Homebush.
What Aussies actually grill
While you won't find anyone in Australia asking for shrimp on the barbie, prawns absolutely do make it onto the grill — and they're often cooked in ways that go far beyond the tired tourist trope. Unlike the blackened, sauce-drenched crustaceans you might associate with American-style barbecue, Australian prawn dishes tend to be tapas-style, skewered, and all about letting the seafood shine. One popular method is throwing whole, shell-on prawns directly onto a hotplate or grill, often with just a quick brush of garlic butter or olive oil and a squeeze of lemon. The shells get crisp, the insides stay juicy, and the char adds that unmistakable barbecue flavor.
Another common preparation is marinating peeled prawns in a mix of chili, lemon, and herbs — simple but bold flavors that match the sunny Australian atmosphere. At family gatherings or public barbecues (often found in local parks), prawns usually share the plate with an array of meats, including lamb chops, as well as vibrant salads and desserts — not baked beans or coleslaw. And yes, most Aussies will eat their prawns with their hands, peeling and dipping as they go. So while "shrimp on the barbie" might be catchy, it's not exactly accurate. What's really happening on Australian grills is a celebration of fresh ingredients, relaxed cooking, and the kind of unfussy meals best enjoyed barefoot with a cold drink in hand.