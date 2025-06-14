No, Australians Don't Really Say 'Shrimp On The Barbie.' Here's Where The Saying Comes From

Australia is known for its sun-soaked beaches, laid-back lifestyle, and love of outdoor cooking — but if you think Aussies are tossing shrimp on the barbie, think again. While barbecues are absolutely a staple of Australian culture, the phrase itself is something of a myth — one created, ironically, not by Australians but by a U.S. marketing campaign. The oft-repeated phrase, "Throw another shrimp on the barbie," was popularized by actor Paul Hogan in a series of commercials promoting Australian tourism to Americans in the 1980s. Commissioned by the Australian Tourism Commission, the ad was part of a larger effort to boost travel from the U.S.

But here's the twist: What Hogan actually says is, "I'll slip an extra shrimp on the barbie for ya," and Australians don't call them shrimp. They call them prawns. The script was deliberately Americanized so it would resonate more with U.S. audiences, who were more familiar with the term. The line stuck, and decades later, it's still one of the most persistent pop culture myths about Australian speech. While Australians do love a good barbie, you're far more likely to hear them say they're tossing on "snags" (sausages) or "prawns" rather than anything called shrimp. So, the next time someone jokingly quotes the phrase, you'll know it's more Hollywood than Homebush.