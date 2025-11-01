Our 3-Ingredient Tomato And Burrata Toast Is Fresh, Creamy, And Easy To Make

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Savory toast recipes are nothing new, and they certainly aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Avocado toast and its variations may be the most popular, but other versions, like ricotta and roasted vegetable, smashed edamame with pickled onions, and Ina Garten's gourmet toast with a surprising vegetable (cauliflower) show there are plenty of creative options to choose from. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico takes both a savory and cheesy approach in this three-ingredient tomato and burrata toast recipe, proving that you don't need a whole lot of ingredients to make a satisfying breakfast, lunch, or snack.

Sliced artisan-style bread, burrata cheese, and cherry tomatoes make up the bulk of this toast, along with pantry staples extra virgin olive oil and salt. Roasting the tomatoes first and using oil from the pan to dress the bread is the secret to giving this toast extra delicious flavor and sets it apart from toast made with raw tomatoes. This simple toast recipe is incredibly easy to make, but the complex notes from the roasted tomatoes and the textures of the creamy cheese and crusty bread make it seem like something much more elevated and fancy.