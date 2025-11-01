Our 3-Ingredient Tomato And Burrata Toast Is Fresh, Creamy, And Easy To Make
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Savory toast recipes are nothing new, and they certainly aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Avocado toast and its variations may be the most popular, but other versions, like ricotta and roasted vegetable, smashed edamame with pickled onions, and Ina Garten's gourmet toast with a surprising vegetable (cauliflower) show there are plenty of creative options to choose from. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico takes both a savory and cheesy approach in this three-ingredient tomato and burrata toast recipe, proving that you don't need a whole lot of ingredients to make a satisfying breakfast, lunch, or snack.
Sliced artisan-style bread, burrata cheese, and cherry tomatoes make up the bulk of this toast, along with pantry staples extra virgin olive oil and salt. Roasting the tomatoes first and using oil from the pan to dress the bread is the secret to giving this toast extra delicious flavor and sets it apart from toast made with raw tomatoes. This simple toast recipe is incredibly easy to make, but the complex notes from the roasted tomatoes and the textures of the creamy cheese and crusty bread make it seem like something much more elevated and fancy.
Gather your 3-ingredient tomato and burrata toast ingredients
For this recipe, you will first need cherry tomatoes. You can substitute other kinds of small, sweet tomatoes like Campari or grape tomatoes if needed. You will also need extra virgin olive oil, salt, crusty artisan-style bread, and a ball of burrata. Bring the burrata to room temperature before making this recipe.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Season the tomatoes
Place the tomatoes, olive oil, and a pinch of salt in a bowl and toss to mix.
Step 3: Arrange tomatoes in pan
Arrange the tomato mixture in a single layer on a baking pan.
Step 4: Bake the tomatoes
Bake for about 10 minutes, or until the tomatoes burst and release their juices. Remove from the oven and set aside.
Step 5: Toast the bread
Toast the 2 slices of bread.
Step 6: Add oil to the bread
Spoon the oily liquid from the tomato pan onto the toasted bread.
Step 7: Cut the burrata
Cut the ball of burrata in half.
Step 8: Top the bread with burrata
Break up each burrata half on top of each slice of bread. Salt the burrata to taste.
Step 9: Top off the toast with tomatoes and serve
Divide the roasted tomatoes evenly over the burrata. Serve immediately.
What to serve with 3-ingredient tomato and burrata toast
3-Ingredient Tomato and Burrata Toast Recipe
Though avocado toast may rule the savory toast game, this quick and easy 3-ingredient tomato and burrata toast recipe gives it a run for its money.
Ingredients
- ½ cup halved cherry tomatoes
- 2 ½ teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 pinch salt, plus more to taste
- 2 slices crusty artisan-style bread
- 1 (4-ounce) ball burrata, room temperature
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Place the tomatoes, olive oil, and a pinch of salt in a bowl and toss to mix.
- Arrange the tomato mixture in a single layer on a baking pan.
- Bake for about 10 minutes, or until the tomatoes burst and release their juices. Remove from the oven and set aside.
- Toast the 2 slices of bread.
- Spoon the oily liquid from the tomato pan onto the toasted bread.
- Cut the ball of burrata in half.
- Break up each burrata half on top of each slice of bread. Salt the burrata to taste.
- Divide the roasted tomatoes evenly over the burrata. Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|307
|Total Fat
|19.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|44.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.7 g
|Total Sugars
|2.8 g
|Sodium
|415.0 mg
|Protein
|16.1 g
Can I add more ingredients to this burrata toast?
Burrata has a mild flavor, and that makes it easier to mix and match ingredients if you'd like to jazz up this recipe with other ingredients. Besides the cherry tomato, you could add a mixture of roasted vegetables on top of the burrata. Pepper, eggplant, and zucchini are classic choices that would work well here, but don't be afraid to use other vegetables like warm roasted beets, artichokes, carrots, onions, or shallots. On the other hand, top the burrata with fresh chopped cherry tomatoes and basil for a bruschetta-inspired result. Whatever you top it with, consider adding garlic for an additional pop. After drizzling the toasted bread with olive oil, rub a clove of garlic on the bread to give it extra flavor. Spread green or red pesto on the bread before topping with burrata, sun-dried tomato, pine nuts, or basil. Consider toppings with noticeable flavors as a garnish, like lemon zest, thinly sliced fennel, and mint.
Burrata toast doesn't have to be savory. Top the cheese with fresh, canned, or grilled peaches, sliced nectarines, pears, or apricots, fresh blueberries or strawberries, or figs. Top fruit with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar glaze or honey for tangy or sweet finish. For extra sweetness, spoon a little of your favorite jam on top of the cheese before adding fruit or chopped nuts like pistachios or almonds.
What other cheeses would work for this toast recipe?
While burrata does work wonderfully in this toast recipe, it certainly isn't the only cheese option that will work here. Consider using one of these substitutes for burrata cheese if the original isn't available. Burrata has a unique texture, so a substitute will change the final result, but it will still be delicious.
A ball of fresh mozzarella is a good choice, since it has a similar flavor profile and texture to burrata. The only difference is mozzarella doesn't have the moist cream-filled center, so it'd be a good idea to slice fresh mozz and layer it onto your toast instead. Ricotta is another good substitute. Whereas mozzarella must be sliced, ricotta is soft and can be spread on the bread. It has a rich but mild flavor that also pairs well with a variety of toppings, including (and especially) the roasted tomatoes in this recipe. Cottage cheese would also work in a similar fashion to ricotta. Finally, you can spread mascarpone on the toast to replace burrata, but note that the result will be much more buttery and spreadable.