Cutting into a perfectly poached egg can be one of the most satisfying breakfast moments. However, getting the egg poached perfectly in the first place can be a little tricky, especially when you're trying to parse and combine a mythology of erroneous techniques. There are a lot of different methods for poaching eggs — slotted spoons, swirling the water, even soaking them in vinegar as Adrienne Cheatham recommends, and so on. One of the most common pieces of advice is to salt the water, but that's actually a myth that makes eggs harder to poach. A lot of people won't even attempt the technique, assuming it requires an unattainable confluence of precision, luck, and a calm morning. But if you observe the egg's behavior and understand the underlying science, you can easily separate the good egg-vice from the bad.

When you crack an egg into a pot, the outer white starts to set immediately upon exposure to the heat, tightening around the yolk and forming that softly rounded pouch. Salt disrupts that formation process by pulling water out of the egg white proteins and increasing their solubility. Instead of helping hold the egg together, it weakens the structure, causing the whites to loosen and drift apart into the simmering water, like so many kite ribbons floating in the breeze, instead of the coherent globule you're going for. The egg will cook, and you can eat it, but it will be more like stringy, messy egg drop soup than a taut and self-contained parcel you can place, picturesquely, on avocado toast.

In unsalted water, the whites coagulate decisively, sealing tidily and staying close to the yolk, gently forming a compact shape. There might be a few stray stringy bits to skim or trim, but most of it will be held within the plump package.