Kamala Harris' Technique For The Perfect One-Handed Egg Crack

You need a lot of cool, calm, collected confidence to run for President of the United States, but you also need some of that to effortlessly crack an egg with one hand and get perfect results. We're not suggesting ejecting an egg from its shell in one thwack is a feat on par with running the country, but all the same, watching Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris perform the former is one of the many examples of her steady hand. It's also inspiring us home cooks to practice our own egg-cracking skills.

Harris demonstrated her egg-cellent method on her YouTube series, "Cooking with Kamala." The videos of the Vice President making different dishes with various chefs, cooks, and celebrities debuted four years ago but has been recirculating since her appointment as the Democratic nominee. In an episode where Harris was making monster cookies in Iowa, she picks an egg up, gives it a solid whack on the side of the bowl, and squeezes it just enough to separate the shell's halves and drop the yolk and white in, shell-free. "You can do it one-handed," observes the Iowa high school senior Harris is baking with, exclaiming, "You're a pro!" Harris then smiles the confident smile many of us bakers dream of smiling after such an effortless and flawless egg-crack.