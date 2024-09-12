Kamala Harris' Collard Greens Are So Good, She Has To Prep Them In A Tub To Meet Demand
Everyone swears by their collard greens, but Vice President Kamala Harris' are so good that she has to prep them in a bathtub to meet the demand. While in Savannah, Georgia, she connected with local star chef and leader of diversity within the restaurant industry, Mashama Bailey. Afterwards, she shared a video of their conversation on her Instagram, where she went into detail about how she made her collard greens — and exactly how much of them she needed to make.
"I had a friend who had a ... Christmas Eve party every year, and she asked me to make the greens for her party every year," said Harris. "And I am not lying to you that I would make so many greens that I'd need to wash them in the bathtub." Bailey, of course, had to follow up by asking how Harris made her greens — with turkey? Smoked ham? Nope. To many people's approval, V.P. Harris puts bacon in her collard greens amongst a list of other key ingredients.
"First I chop up the bacon and get all that fat going. Then I put garlic, some chili peppers, and then a lot of water and some chicken stock and I let it go for a while before I put the greens in," Harris explained. "So you get all that going and all that flavor, and then I put the greens in for a couple of hours, then I do vinegar, and then I cheat and do a little Tabasco."
Harris whips up more than just greens
Kamala Harris isn't shy about her love for food and cooking, using it as a branch for speaking about wider issues surrounding hunger and small businesses. She's connected with numerous prolific chefs, including the likes of José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen and James Beard Award winner. The two joined together on Instagram Live to prepare a meal and discuss food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also cooked virtually with chef Tom Colicchio, food activist and restaurateur. The two prepared a meal and discussed ways to help local restaurants during a time when they were forced to re-prioritize. She also caused quite the stir when she taught Senator Mark Warner how to master the art of a perfect tuna melt.
When she's not cooking or campaigning, however, Harris admits that she loves to snack — her favorite being nacho cheese Doritos. Her favorite meal is a Louisiana classic: gumbo, which she served at her 2021 inauguration. She's also a known fan of lamb meatballs and frequently prepares fish and seafood for her pescatarian daughter. Harris believes in the therapeutic benefits of cooking, and she clearly doesn't shy away from anything in the kitchen — be it a masala dosa or bacon fried apples.