Kamala Harris' Collard Greens Are So Good, She Has To Prep Them In A Tub To Meet Demand

Everyone swears by their collard greens, but Vice President Kamala Harris' are so good that she has to prep them in a bathtub to meet the demand. While in Savannah, Georgia, she connected with local star chef and leader of diversity within the restaurant industry, Mashama Bailey. Afterwards, she shared a video of their conversation on her Instagram, where she went into detail about how she made her collard greens — and exactly how much of them she needed to make.

"I had a friend who had a ... Christmas Eve party every year, and she asked me to make the greens for her party every year," said Harris. "And I am not lying to you that I would make so many greens that I'd need to wash them in the bathtub." Bailey, of course, had to follow up by asking how Harris made her greens — with turkey? Smoked ham? Nope. To many people's approval, V.P. Harris puts bacon in her collard greens amongst a list of other key ingredients.

"First I chop up the bacon and get all that fat going. Then I put garlic, some chili peppers, and then a lot of water and some chicken stock and I let it go for a while before I put the greens in," Harris explained. "So you get all that going and all that flavor, and then I put the greens in for a couple of hours, then I do vinegar, and then I cheat and do a little Tabasco."