One Of Kamala Harris' Favorite Dishes Is A Louisiana Classic
As the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for president, Kamala Harris has captivated the nation with her political acumen and personal interests. When it comes to the vice president's interests, we're focused on the important stuff: What does she like to eat? A seasoned world traveler with both Indian and Jamaican roots, Harris is certainly no stranger to eclectic cuisines, and one that she's been known to praise is gumbo.
Gumbo is a rich, hearty stew known for its robust Cajun and Creole flavors. When naming gumbo as her favorite food in an interview posted to her YouTube channel, Harris notes that it was her Louisiana-native neighbor and close family friend who introduced her to the comfort dish. Though it has Native American, African, and even French roots, gumbo is certainly known as a Louisiana classic, and it typically features complex spices, a blend of vegetables, and a mix of proteins like sausage, chicken, and seafood.
A self-proclaimed "lifelong gumbo apprentice," Harris grew up eating gumbo and isn't shy about her love for the classic stew. For her 2021 inauguration as vice president, a local chef and former schoolmate even whipped up something special for customers to celebrate with: a "Democracy Gumbo" swimming with sausage and shrimp (via Today). Harris' fondness for gumbo is more than just a culinary preference; it reflects her appreciation for soulful, comforting food that brings people together.
Gumbo is a medley of cultures
Growing up in a multicultural household, Harris was exposed to a diverse range of flavors and cooking techniques. In a 2021 essay published by Bon Appétit, Harris' sister Maya emphasized that in their household, cooking was always a celebration of culture, adventure, and exploration. Though Harris says she's never "mastered it fully," gumbo is a versatile dish that simply takes a bit of practice to get right. Maya, for example, told Bon Appétit that she cooks up a hearty "trial-and-error corrected" pot of the stuff every Christmas.
As with any dish, there are common mistakes to avoid when cooking gumbo. But overall, recipes are a matter of preference; you can experiment with different ingredients, spices, and methods. Though Harris seems to prefer a seafood-heavy gumbo, you can nix the fish (and save some money!) by whipping up an equally hearty chicken and andouille sausage gumbo. Cajun seasonings are a must, but you can adjust to your preferred spice level. If you prefer a thicker gumbo, start with a roux, and if you prefer a rice-heavy gumbo, you might actually be looking for jambalaya — yes, there's a difference between the two!
While Kamala leaves the gumbo-cooking up to her sister, she has a culinary repertoire of her own. She used to host a YouTube cooking show, and even mentioned wanting to publish a cookbook as one of her future ventures (via San Francisco Chronicle) — perhaps it'll feature her recipe for success?