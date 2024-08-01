One Of Kamala Harris' Favorite Dishes Is A Louisiana Classic

As the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for president, Kamala Harris has captivated the nation with her political acumen and personal interests. When it comes to the vice president's interests, we're focused on the important stuff: What does she like to eat? A seasoned world traveler with both Indian and Jamaican roots, Harris is certainly no stranger to eclectic cuisines, and one that she's been known to praise is gumbo.

Gumbo is a rich, hearty stew known for its robust Cajun and Creole flavors. When naming gumbo as her favorite food in an interview posted to her YouTube channel, Harris notes that it was her Louisiana-native neighbor and close family friend who introduced her to the comfort dish. Though it has Native American, African, and even French roots, gumbo is certainly known as a Louisiana classic, and it typically features complex spices, a blend of vegetables, and a mix of proteins like sausage, chicken, and seafood.

A self-proclaimed "lifelong gumbo apprentice," Harris grew up eating gumbo and isn't shy about her love for the classic stew. For her 2021 inauguration as vice president, a local chef and former schoolmate even whipped up something special for customers to celebrate with: a "Democracy Gumbo" swimming with sausage and shrimp (via Today). Harris' fondness for gumbo is more than just a culinary preference; it reflects her appreciation for soulful, comforting food that brings people together.