13 Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Gumbo, According To A Professional Cook

Gumbo is one of the most quintessential staple foods of southeastern Louisiana. Strongly rooted in Creole and Cajun cuisine, this thick and dark soup is a hearty, widely varied, and extremely loved meal in the colder months of the year down south. Gumbo has evolved over the years to contain a variety of ingredients like meat, seafood, vegetables, and thickeners. Because no two gumbos are exactly the same, it's often difficult — and largely debatable — to say exactly what makes a perfect gumbo or a perfect gumbo-making technique.

While there are many right ways to make gumbo, there are plenty more incorrect ways to go about it. Whether making a down-home Cajun gumbo with lots of okra and shrimp or a greenish caramel-colored Gumbo z'herbes with lots of greens, there are some best practices to follow and some common pitfalls to avoid — even amongst the most divisive and opinionated gumbo-making circles.

When I started taking professional cooking seriously after my move to New Orleans from California, my yellow-bellied yuppie self squandered many perfectly good (or getting good) pots of gumbo through the silly mistakes and negligence characteristic of a young cook. The silver lining is that I've put myself through gumbo hell, so I never have to make the same mistakes again, and you, dear reader, never have to at all. If you're ready to take on the love-laden ritual of gumbo making, follow this guide to fast-track your roux-stirring skills.