The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Okra Is Fighting The Slime

Whether you love it or hate it, okra typically generates some strong feelings. Much of the conversation surrounding this southern staple centers on its slime. As the food's key — yet controversial — texture, okra's slime becomes all the more pronounced once the food gets cooked. That slime, however, isn't necessarily for the worse. Rather, okra's trademark has its benefits, particularly for dishes that require thickening.

Specifically, okra's slime enhances the texture of foods like gumbo, as well as soup and stew, that require more congealed consistencies. "When added to curries, gravies, and stews, this substance is a boon because it helps thicken the liquid," Nik Sharma, cookbook author of Veg-Table, said per Bon Appetit.

That's not to say okra is only beneficial in these soup-style recipes, however. Sharma likewise pinpoints slime as a harbinger of the vegetable's crispiness. "The mucilage is basically a carbohydrate — it dehydrates and forms a nice crust on top," Sharma added. What better reason to make crispy roasted okra?

Of course, if the benefits of slime aren't enough to sell you on okra, maybe a recipe will. If you make an okra gumbo or soup, you can easily harness the power of the love-it-or-hate-it mucilage.