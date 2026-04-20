Sweet and Spicy Cowboy Bacon Recipe

One of the best breakfasts I've ever had was made up of a fluffy, eggy strata, a bowl of fresh fruit, and a crackling plate of hot honey-glazed bacon. The sweet-and-spicy recipe that my coworker dreamed up was surprisingly simple, but it transformed the bacon into an entirely new flavor that was impossible to stop eating. I looked forward to breakfasts at work a lot more often after that, each time hoping to find a batch of the uniquely sweet bacon waiting to be eaten. Soon enough, I'd find my own way to make it — but with a few changes to make it a little more my own.

Cowboy candy is another name for candied jalapeños, which are made by simmering fresh jalapeño slices in sugared syrup and vinegar. The resulting sweet-and-spicy slices can be used on top of pizza, sandwiches, or burgers — or, in this case, bacon. In this recipe, I took the concept of the hot honey-glazed bacon and switched it with a jalapeño-infused simple syrup, then topped it with the sugar-soaked jalapeños for added heat. The result is a crispy, slightly sweet, slightly spicy, and super delicious slice of bacon that adds just the right amount of heat to any breakfast spread.