Oeufs Jeanette-Inspired Egg Toasts Recipe

Drawing inspiration from two classic dishes from opposite sides of the world, these crisp, seared-egg-topped toasts seek to bring a new form to the Jacques Pépin classic, les oeufs Jeannette, by transforming it into something that looks a lot like shrimp toast (but without any actual shrimp). Shrimp toasts are thought to have originated in either Hong Kong or Southern China — there's some debate on the matter — whereas oeufs Jeannette were a common dinner in the Pépin household in Bourg-en-Bresse, France, near Lyon, when Jacques was a child.

Oeufs Jeannette involves searing hard-boiled eggs stuffed with a garlicky filling and then drizzling them with a mustard sauce, a novel technique that was likely invented by Jacques' mother, Jeannette. It was, of course, Jacques Pépin who named the dish and brought it to its current place of fame. Shrimp toast, on the other hand, is a dish full of Asian flavor, featuring a mixture of minced shrimp, eggs, aromatics, spices, and sauces spread on a piece of bread and fried crisp.

Combined, we have these lovely oeufs Jeannette-inspired egg toasts (or tartines, whichever you prefer) from recipe developer A.J. Forget. Featuring an egg salad imbued with garlic, parsley, and Dijon mustard spread onto neat triangles of buttery fried bread, these egg toasts showcase yet another novel technique to turn hard-boiled eggs into a delightful meal.