14 Ways To Upgrade Hard-Boiled Eggs

Believe it or not, there are no fewer than eight types of soy sauce on the market. This will probably come as a surprise for those unacquainted with Asian cooking, but those in the know have probably heard of more popular varieties such as tamari and liquid aminos. Whether you're a soy sauce novice or a seasoned pro, this simple ingredient is the key to creating Asian-inspired hard-boiled eggs.

You have the freedom to choose your preferred soy sauce when making this recipe. Opt for low-sodium soy sauce for a more subdued flavor or the dark variety for a richer taste profile. Once you've made your selection, pour the soy sauce into a jar or deep container, then add the peeled, hard-boiled eggs and allow them to marinate for several hours or overnight. Keep in mind that the longer they soak, the saltier and more intense the flavor will become, so adjust the marinating time to suit your preferences.

As for serving, enjoy the eggs on their own as a snack, or try dressing them up with cracked black pepper, sesame oil, or pickled onions. They also make a tasty addition to dishes like ramen, rice, or salad. Feel free to experiment with different marinades as well. For example, you can add rice vinegar for tanginess, chili sauce for heat, or a bit of sugar to balance the saltiness.