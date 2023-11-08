Jacques Pépin Sears His Hard-Boiled Eggs And So Should You

As one of the most versatile and important proteins on the planet, eggs take on numerous diverse and delicious forms, from scrambled to poached to fried. Boiling eggs is one of the easiest and most practical methods for cooking, storing, and eating. While a hard-boiled egg needs little more than a sprinkle of salt to become a rich and tasty breakfast or snack, searing them is the taste and texture upgrade you never knew you needed.

Famed French chef, author, teacher, and cooking show pioneer Jacques Pepin shared a recipe for seared hard-boiled eggs in his 2011 cookbook, "The Essential Pepin," as well as a live demonstration from the PBS kitchen in 2020. Pepin calls the dish "Oeufs Jeanette," or "eggs Jeanette," after his mother, whom he credits with introducing the dish to him growing up. Searing is a simple cooking method that involves cooking food in a saucepan with oil over super-high heat. The hot oil helps cook food rapidly while the hot pan creates a crispy browned or charred exterior.

When hard-boiled eggs are seared, you get a crispy, charred edge and a creamy, luscious yolk with toasted and rich flavor notes. Pepin's recipe adds seasonings, milk, and aromatics to the yolk before searing the stuffed halves, but you can also sear halved or whole hard-boiled eggs without any extra embellishment.