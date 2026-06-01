Starbucks Doesn't Have A Kids Menu, But These Items Do The Trick
Coffee shops don't usually tend to be built with children in mind but if there's one place that a busy parent might find themselves, it's Starbucks. Sure, no one wants to feed their toddlers espresso, but it is still surprising that a chain known for its vast menu options doesn't have a dedicated list for little ones. There are actually a lot of kid-friendly items available at Starbucks though if you know where to look, and most of them should keep the whole family happy.
Since we know you might not have time to go through each section of the menu, we did the hard work for you and rounded up a selection that ranges from treats and new bakery items to healthy snacks that you can order for kids. It's up to you how much sugar you want to supply, but any of these should be better than a triple shot latte. If you find yourself needing the opposite treatment for yourself, here are the drinks at Starbucks with the most caffeine. We said we'd keep the whole family happy, remember?
Chocolate milk
Starbucks sells small, 8-oz cartons of Horizon Organic milk in most stores and there's a chocolate version that should handle any cravings. Both options are certified organic and low in fat, and Horizon is known for being one of the better organic milk brands out there. A serving does contain about 23 grams of sugar, but this is pretty average for chocolate milk and it's a good source of calcium.
You can order a fresh cup of chocolate milk at Starbucks too –- but you won't find it on the menu. Just ask for a cup of cold milk with mocha sauce, which is made with water, cocoa powder, and sugar, so there's no need to worry about any unwanted caffeine hits. A little vanilla syrup in there would be delicious too.
Tree Top Organic Apple juice
For any kids who prefer juice to milk, there are cartons of apple juice available at Starbucks. The Tree Top Organic Apple Juice comes in a 6.75-oz size complete with a straw, and it doesn't contain any added sugar or high fructose corn syrup. Tree Top's juices are only made with ripe, organic apples that are naturally sweet, eliminating the need for any additives. Apples naturally contain sugar, so it is there, but this is on the better end of the spectrum in terms of store-bought apple juices.
Steamed milk
If you have an older child who wants a hot drink, you can always opt for a cup of steamed milk, known as a steamer. Steamers are available in all of the usual Starbucks sizes but a short, which is 8-ounces, is recommended for kids. You can pick which milk is used and the foam level, and vanilla sweet cream is an option for a sweeter drink. You can even customize it with syrups, drizzles, and toppings. We ranked every Starbucks syrup from worst to best if you want some ideas.
Hot chocolate
You can never go wrong with a classic hot chocolate, especially in the winter time. Again, opt for a short size and maybe inform the barista it's for a child so they don't make it too hot. You can actually select a kids size option for both hot chocolate and steamers when you order online. If you don't want your children bouncing off the walls, maybe customize the drink to have fewer pumps of syrups and less cream. This is exactly how Starbucks makes its hot chocolate, in case you want to know.
Vanilla or Pistachio Crème
Starbucks also has other two espresso-free hot drinks on the menu: the Vanilla Creme and the Pistachio Creme. The Vanilla Crème is basically a steamer with vanilla syrup and whipped cream, while the Pistachio Crème has pistachio sauce and the salted brown buttery topping, which we think is the best Starbucks drink topping available. You can customize both too if you want to get creative.
Lemonade
If it's hot out, your child might enjoy a cup of Starbucks' in-house lemonade. You can order a small size poured over ice and add sweeteners and syrups. There's a peach juice blend available to add in too, as well as mango-pineapple pearls and strawberry or dragonfruit pieces. You might not want to let your child get too picky but there are a lot of ways to upgrade a Starbucks lemonade.
Blended Strawberry Lemonade
There's also a Blended Strawberry Lemonade on the menu that's made using strawberry puree. You can adjust the level of puree if you're worried about additional sugar or ask for no puree at all if you want a plain blended lemonade. You can also add the mango-pineapple pearls to the strawberry lemonade, plus whipped cream, syrups, toppings, and peach juice are all options. It's almost as good as the best Starbucks refresher, aka Strawberry Acai Lemonade Energy Refresher, but without the caffeine.
Creme Frappuccino
There are a few caffeine-free Frappuccinos available that would suit children. It's probably best to opt for the simple Vanilla Bean or Strawberry Crème if your little one is picky but there are Lavender and Pistachio flavors too. The vanilla one is made with vanilla bean powder and milk, while the strawberry has classic simple syrup and strawberry puree. Whipped cream is optional.
Plain bagel
As for breakfast options, there are plain bagels available at Starbucks that come warm with cream cheese or butter. You can purchase an avocado spread too on the side. If you're really treating the family, try the blueberry muffins, vanilla scones, or croissants too. Here are the six Starbucks bakery items worth ordering if you need help deciding what to grab.
Grilled cheese
If it's later in the day, try out a grilled cheese, which is made with a blend of mild cheddar and baby gouda. Like any ultimate grilled cheese, Starbucks' version is served on sourdough bread, and it comes with an olive oil-butter spread. It sounds fancy, but with 21 grams of protein, it should keep any hungry tummies full. If not, you can always combine Starbucks' grilled cheese and egg bites for a shareable breakfast sandwich that will keep the family going all day.
That's It Fruit Bars
Starbucks sells two flavors of fruit bars that are perfect for kids: apple-mango and apple-blueberry. Both are made by That's It, a brand that promises that fruit is the only ingredient inside. The bars are 100% natural, plus gluten- and allergen-free with no added sugar.
Organic Valley Stringles Mozzerella String Cheese
Another great snack for kids is the Organic Valley Stringles, a single-serve cheese stick. The string cheese is made from low-moisture part-skim mozzarella, so it has a mild taste and a soft, creamy texture. A bonus is that Organic Valley's cheese is made from cows that aren't treated with artificial growth hormones or antibiotics — and we ranked it as one of the best store-bought mozzarella brands out there during a taste test.
Peter Rabbit Organics Strawberry Banana fruit pouch
You can also find drinkable fruit pouches from Peter Rabbit Organics at Starbucks. The squeezable pouches are particularly convenient for younger children, especially because they're resealable. There is one flavor available, strawberry banana, which is made with an organic banana-strawberry puree and a hint of lemon juice. It's like a much more convenient version of a strawberry banana smoothie without any mess.
Cake pops
If you really want to win parent of the year, or if you let your child look around the store for too long, you'll probably find yourself buying one of Starbucks' famous cake pops. The treats are basically made for kids: A little ball of cake that's been placed on a popsicle stick and dunked in bright frosting. The kiddos will particularly love the unicorn and frog-themed pops, which are both made with vanilla cake, but we ranked five Starbucks cake pop flavors and our favorite was the cookies & cream.