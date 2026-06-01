Starbucks Doesn't Have A Kids Menu, But These Items Do The Trick

Coffee shops don't usually tend to be built with children in mind but if there's one place that a busy parent might find themselves, it's Starbucks. Sure, no one wants to feed their toddlers espresso, but it is still surprising that a chain known for its vast menu options doesn't have a dedicated list for little ones. There are actually a lot of kid-friendly items available at Starbucks though if you know where to look, and most of them should keep the whole family happy.

Since we know you might not have time to go through each section of the menu, we did the hard work for you and rounded up a selection that ranges from treats and new bakery items to healthy snacks that you can order for kids. It's up to you how much sugar you want to supply, but any of these should be better than a triple shot latte. If you find yourself needing the opposite treatment for yourself, here are the drinks at Starbucks with the most caffeine. We said we'd keep the whole family happy, remember?