9 Store-Bought Mozzarella Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Mozzarella is one of the most versatile kinds of cheese out there. With its mild, creamy, and fresh flavor, it can work well in a lot of dishes, ranging from pizza to mozzarella sticks to Caprese salad and beyond. That's probably why there are so many different varieties to choose from at the grocery store. You can find it in large balls, small "pearls," and shredded, with the excess moisture removed. It's great to have options, but it may leave you wondering which brand is best for whatever you're making.

By tasting my way through nine store-bought mozzarellas and then ranking them from worst to best, hopefully I can help you pinpoint which mozzarella brand you want to try next. The main criteria for this ranking include both flavor intensity and freshness, and I also took texture into account where relevant. Of course, which one you ultimately choose will depend on a lot of factors, like what you're planning on making and how pronounced of a mozzarella flavor you want. But by learning more about what each of these brands offers, you can make a more informed decision (with more delicious results).