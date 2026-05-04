9 Store-Bought Mozzarella Brands, Ranked Worst To Best
Mozzarella is one of the most versatile kinds of cheese out there. With its mild, creamy, and fresh flavor, it can work well in a lot of dishes, ranging from pizza to mozzarella sticks to Caprese salad and beyond. That's probably why there are so many different varieties to choose from at the grocery store. You can find it in large balls, small "pearls," and shredded, with the excess moisture removed. It's great to have options, but it may leave you wondering which brand is best for whatever you're making.
By tasting my way through nine store-bought mozzarellas and then ranking them from worst to best, hopefully I can help you pinpoint which mozzarella brand you want to try next. The main criteria for this ranking include both flavor intensity and freshness, and I also took texture into account where relevant. Of course, which one you ultimately choose will depend on a lot of factors, like what you're planning on making and how pronounced of a mozzarella flavor you want. But by learning more about what each of these brands offers, you can make a more informed decision (with more delicious results).
9. Sargento shredded mozzarella
Honestly, I didn't really find any of the cheeses on this list outright bad. There weren't any that I tried that I actively recoiled from or that I definitely wouldn't purchase again. Therefore, Sargento shredded mozzarella cheese being in the worst-ranked spot on this list doesn't mean that you're not getting a solid product if you decide to buy this stuff. However, compared to the other options listed here, I didn't find the Sargento variety very flavorful. In fact, this cheese basically doesn't taste like anything at all.
This lack of a bold flavor could actually be useful in some cases. For instance, if you're trying to add creaminess to a dish without affecting its overall flavor profile much, then you might want to make this shredded cheese your go-to. But for all of the true mozzarella lovers out there, there are better brands to choose from.
8. Lucerne shredded low-moisture mozzarella
One reason I love Lucerne dairy products is the fact that they tend to be so affordable. If you're not looking for a standout product but just want a solid contender in the cheese department, Lucerne generally has you covered (and won't hit your wallet too hard in the process). That's exactly how I feel about the brand's shredded low-moisture mozzarella cheese. It's not anything special, but it has that basic, clean dairy flavor mozzarella is known for. Although its flavor is mild, it's slightly more pronounced than Sargento's, which is why it ranks a bit higher on this list.
I might choose this mozzarella brand if I were making a basic margherita pizza recipe at home or if I wanted to add a cheesy topping to a bowl of soup. That being said, if you're working with a recipe where mozzarella is the star of the show, you might want to seek out one of the better-ranked brands in this ranking.
7. Tillamook whole milk mozzarella
I have to hand it to Tillamook — it has incredible branding that makes you want to snag a bag of cheese when you're in the dairy aisle at the grocery store. Generally, I think this brand's cheeses are pretty solid, although they aren't my absolute favorite. But I have to admit that I was a bit disappointed by Tillamook's whole milk mozzarella cheese. When I saw that this stuff was made with whole milk, I was assuming a much richer, creamier flavor than I actually got. There's a creaminess, but the cheesy flavor is muted.
However, this cheese gets bonus points because of how it's shredded. These larger, "farmstyle" shreds melt nicely, which makes this cheese an excellent topper for pizza or anything else where you want a whole layer of melted cheese on top. On the flavor front, though, it leaves something to be desired.
6. BelGioioso fresh mozzarella pearls
Shredded mozzarella can come in handy when you're making a recipe that requires melted cheese, but it's not ideal for snacking (unless you want to eat it with a fork, that is — no judgment). That's where BelGioioso fresh mozzarella pearls come into play. Of the mozzarella cheese varieties on this list, this is the easiest to snack on. You can pop those little pearls right into your mouth on their own, or you can pair them with charcuterie, fruit, or veg to make for a more well-rounded snack.
Although I love the size and shape of these mozzarella pearls, they could deliver a fresher, more interesting flavor. They're creamy with a subtle richness, but they don't have a very pronounced flavor profile, which means that they fall a bit flat. If you're buying mozzarella solely for snacking, though, I'd still consider buying this brand for the shape and texture alone.
5. O Organics finely shredded mozzarella
As much as I like thickly shredded cheese, you may need a finer shred for some recipes. That's exactly what appeals to me about O Organics finely shredded mozzarella cheese. When the brand says it's finely shredded, it means it. I think this quality is especially nice for soups, but it may not be ideal if you're looking for larger shreds for pizza or other recipes.
This is the point in the ranking where I start to notice a more pronounced flavor to the cheese. I wouldn't say it's super bold — after all, I think most people are looking for a mild flavor when they choose shredded mozzarella cheese. But this stuff actually tastes cheesy, as opposed to the previous brands. If you're looking for a solid shredded cheese, this organic mozzarella cheese option won't disappoint.
4. Organic Valley finely shredded mozzarella
I find that shredded mozzarella can often be a bit bland compared to the fresh mozzarella, but Organic Valley's finely shredded mozzarella cheese is an exception. Yes, it's still a low-moisture variety, so you're not getting quite the same juiciness that you'd expect from fresh mozzarella, but this brand delivers on flavor. It has that clean, dairy-forward flavor you expect from high-quality mozzarella, with an almost snackable quality. While you might not think to actually snack on shredded cheese, this may change your mind. Plus, the fact that it's shredded so finely makes it quite versatile.
Unfortunately, this cheese is pretty pricey compared to many shredded cheeses on the market, so keep that in mind if you're looking for a more budget-friendly option. If you don't mind spending a little more, though, you'll find this mozzarella makes an excellent addition to your homemade pizza, nachos, and decadent pasta dishes. Although it's not my absolute favorite shredded mozzarella out there, it comes pretty close to the top of the pack, so it's worth a try if you prefer a more finely shredded variety.
3. Trader Joe's mozzarella cheese
Now, we're finally getting into the good, fresh stuff. Although a lot of the shredded cheeses on this list can be good for melting, you might want a higher-quality mozzarella if you're making a salad, serving it all on its own, or you just love those big clumps of cheese on your pizza. Trader Joe's mozzarella cheese is a pretty basic version of mozzarella, but that's why I love it. This product isn't fussy, nor is it trying to be something it's not. For those who are well-acquainted with some of Trader Joe's more esoteric cheeses (like the brand's beloved Unexpected Cheddar), you might expect strange flavor add-ins here. Rather, you'll get a standard, versatile ball of mozzarella cheese.
This cheese has a clean, fresh, dairy flavor to it that tastes sort of fatty in a good way. The texture of the cheese is springy and bouncy, which is exactly what I look for in fresh mozzarella. Admittedly, this stuff didn't exactly blow me away, but for the price point (and the fact that I was shopping at Trader Joe's), I didn't really expect it to. If you pick up this mozzarella from Trader Joe's, you're getting a solid bang for your buck overall.
2. Cabot Creamery rustic cut mozzarella
I'll be honest: When I was picking out the different cheeses for this ranking, I didn't exactly expect a shredded mozzarella to be near the top of this list. Although there's a time and a place for shredded mozz, it tends not to taste as fresh as the "real" stuff. However, I absolutely love Cabot Creamery's cheeses in general, so I figured the brand would deliver with its rustic cut mozzarella cheese. It ended up exceeding my expectations. This cheese tastes shockingly fresh for a shredded variety, with a pronounced flavor that sets it apart from every shredded cheese on this list. It almost has a slight sweetness — a quality I've only ever found in fresh mozzarella before — that adds to the flavor complexity present in each bite.
Texture-wise, this cheese is also a win. The thicker cut of the shreds is a nice touch, although it doesn't melt quite as uniformly as some of the other brands' cheeses on this list. If it's anything like Cabot's other cheeses, it probably melts nicely as well. If you're in the market for shredded mozzarella cheese (and don't want to deal with the watery mess you often find with fresh mozzarella), seek out Cabot Creamery.
1. Primo Taglio fresh mozzarella
Some people try to avoid buying fresh cheese from the grocery store, since it might not offer the same level of quality you would get if you were to buy from, say, a legit cheese shop. Although I'm not a cheese expert (just a cheese lover), I'd say that you don't have to make a special trip to your local cheesemonger just to get a solid ball of fresh mozzarella cheese. Instead, head to the dairy section of your local grocery store and pick up Primo Taglio fresh mozzarella cheese. This stuff is definitely the most flavorful cheese I tried out of any in the bunch. The sweetness that I referenced with Trader Joe's mozz is even more pronounced here — it makes me feel like this mozzarella would taste even better if it were drizzled with honey. There's also a distinct freshness you might not expect from plastic-wrapped grocery store cheese.
Primo Taglio's mozzarella also has the best texture out of all the varieties in this ranking. Not only does it have the bouncy, springiness that you want in a good mozzarella, but it also has a distinct stringiness. When you tear a piece in two pieces, it stretches almost like elastic, making each bite an interesting textural experience. If you're going to buy fresh mozzarella from your favorite supermarket, try to find this brand.
Methodology
I chose these mozzarella cheese brands according to the availability at two local grocery stores in my area. I tried to choose the most basic version of mozzarella from each brand to more accurately compare them. The criteria I used for this ranking were both flavor and texture. On the flavor front, I was looking for freshness as well as a more pronounced flavor profile, since a lot of mozzarella can be somewhat bland and uninteresting. Texture-wise, I especially looked for cheeses with a nice springiness. For shredded varieties, I also considered the kind of cut used.