10 Add-Ins To Upgrade Your Starbucks Lemonade

If you love iced tea and lemonade together, you'll be pleased to know that Starbucks has long had iced tea and lemonade mixtures on its menu — it's the best way to enjoy Starbucks' iced tea, to be honest. There's no need to customize these unless you wish to. There are options for passion tea, black tea, green tea, or matcha mixed with lemonade. None of these drinks come sweetened (aside from the sugar from the lemonade), so if you wish to add more flavoring or sweetener, be sure to include that in your order in the app or in person.

Advertisement

Your barista will prepare your mixture of iced tea and lemonade using a shaker meant for this explicit purpose. That is, unless you ask for your iced tea to be made in a layered fashion. This isn't super common, but if you ask for it at the counter, I can't imagine a barista saying no. After all, it saves them the time it would take to shake the drink.

Of the iced tea with lemonade choices, the iced Passion Tango Tea Lemonade is my favorite. As an herbal tea, it's an ideal drink when you want a hydrating — rather than super caffeinated — beverage. I like to get mine with liquid sweetener. Sometimes, if ordering in person, your barista may ask whether you want it sweetened, but adding sweetener is easy to miss if you're ordering in the mobile app. Still, I've noticed that some baristas will prepare teas sweetened unless otherwise specified, so it's helpful to clarify right from the jump.

Advertisement