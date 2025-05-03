This Is The Hands-Down Best Starbucks Drink Topping To Spice Up Your Go-To Order
There's a reason why we all return to Starbucks time and time again. It's not for the coffee, the convenience, or even the reliable service and comfort. Let's be real: It's for the sugar. If there's one thing Starbucks does right, it's creating every sweet drink twist imaginable for its vast menu -– whether it's flavored fruit syrups, iced shaken espressos, or, our personal favorite, drink toppings. And there's one topping that, in our opinion, outshines all the others: The salted brown butter topping.
Modeled after a brown butter cookie using sugar and sea salt, the crumbly topping is rich, crunchy, and totally addictive. It's typically served with the chain's pistachio latte, providing the perfect pinch of salt to complement the nuttiness of the drink. The brown butter flavor is strong and provides a nice punch of umami, but the topping remains neutral enough to pair with any drink. It also dissolves easily and can be stirred into a coffee to sweeten it further. For all of these reasons and more, our experts at Tasting Table placed the salted brown butter firmly at the top of the list when ranking six Starbucks drink toppings from worst to best.
How to order the salted brown butter topping
Unsurprisingly, we're not the only fans of this drink topping. There are videos on social media dedicated to drinks with the topping, with some people calling it the best one Starbucks has ever had. Other reviewers have called the topping the best part of the pistachio latte recipe and said they would purchase bottles of it if they could.
While you can't buy the topping on its own at this time, you can add it to pretty much any Starbucks drink you desire. People like it with the chain's iced brown sugar oat milk latte as well as the Starbucks iced chai latte. Some baristas have also been sharing their brown butter creations online, floating ideas such as a pistachio cold brew with sweet foam and extra topping or an iced toffee brown butter mocha.
A plain hot or iced latte would also suffice, especially with a pump of hazelnut syrup. Or you can keep it simple. The brown butter topping was created for the pistachio latte, so why not just try it out? And white chocolate is the classic syrup that you should add to your Starbucks pistachio latte if you decide to go for it. Whatever option you choose, just make sure to ask for extra topping!