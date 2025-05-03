This Is The Hands-Down Best Starbucks Drink Topping To Spice Up Your Go-To Order

Unsurprisingly, we're not the only fans of this drink topping. There are videos on social media dedicated to drinks with the topping, with some people calling it the best one Starbucks has ever had. Other reviewers have called the topping the best part of the pistachio latte recipe and said they would purchase bottles of it if they could.

While you can't buy the topping on its own at this time, you can add it to pretty much any Starbucks drink you desire. People like it with the chain's iced brown sugar oat milk latte as well as the Starbucks iced chai latte. Some baristas have also been sharing their brown butter creations online, floating ideas such as a pistachio cold brew with sweet foam and extra topping or an iced toffee brown butter mocha.

A plain hot or iced latte would also suffice, especially with a pump of hazelnut syrup. Or you can keep it simple. The brown butter topping was created for the pistachio latte, so why not just try it out? And white chocolate is the classic syrup that you should add to your Starbucks pistachio latte if you decide to go for it. Whatever option you choose, just make sure to ask for extra topping!