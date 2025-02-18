The Classic Syrup You Should Be Adding To Your Starbucks Pistachio Latte

Starbucks' pistachio drinks have become a fixture among customers, quickly becoming staples among the winter drink lineup since 2021 when they were first launched. Today you can get a pistachio latte in almost any style you choose — as a frappuccino, hot, iced, or with cold foam. (Read Tasting Table's ranking of the pistachio drinks). But just because you can order the drink in several styles doesn't mean you should always stick to the standard recipe.

Try adding some of Starbucks' flavored syrups to the drink to give it more complexity. There's one classic Starbucks syrup flavor in particular that you should ask for when you order your pistachio latte: white chocolate mocha syrup. While some of Starbucks' syrup flavors taste far better than others according to Tasting Table's ranking, white chocolate mocha works particularly well because pistachio and white chocolate are complementary flavors. This means the syrup will help to amplify the pistachio flavor of your latte without overpowering it.