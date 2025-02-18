The Classic Syrup You Should Be Adding To Your Starbucks Pistachio Latte
Starbucks' pistachio drinks have become a fixture among customers, quickly becoming staples among the winter drink lineup since 2021 when they were first launched. Today you can get a pistachio latte in almost any style you choose — as a frappuccino, hot, iced, or with cold foam. (Read Tasting Table's ranking of the pistachio drinks). But just because you can order the drink in several styles doesn't mean you should always stick to the standard recipe.
Try adding some of Starbucks' flavored syrups to the drink to give it more complexity. There's one classic Starbucks syrup flavor in particular that you should ask for when you order your pistachio latte: white chocolate mocha syrup. While some of Starbucks' syrup flavors taste far better than others according to Tasting Table's ranking, white chocolate mocha works particularly well because pistachio and white chocolate are complementary flavors. This means the syrup will help to amplify the pistachio flavor of your latte without overpowering it.
How to add white chocolate to your pistachio drinks and other pairings
To keep the flavor of the drink balanced, you'll want to keep in mind how much syrup you add according to the size of the drink. For the best results, stick to a total of three pumps for a tall, four for a grande, and five pumps for a venti — or six if it's iced.
There are other flavors that pair well with pistachio such as warm spices like clove and cardamom. So, if white chocolate mocha syrup isn't your favorite, you can try adding a pump of gingerbread syrup or even cinnamon dolce syrup if you prefer a spiced latte instead of a sweet chocolatey flavor.
No matter how you like your pistachio latte, try switching up the flavor and giving your beverage more complexity by adding a pump or two of white chocolate mocha syrup to your order. And if frappuccinos are your go-to, try one of Tasting Table's 12 ingredients to elevate your frozen coffee. With these tips and tricks, you'll find a new way to enjoy a classic Starbucks drink.