12 Ingredients To Elevate Your Frozen Coffee

There's nothing like a frozen coffee for a pick-me-up on a busy day. This cold, creamy, caffeinated beverage is more than a cup of Joe — it's a cup of joy, and the best thing about it is that it's so easy to make. Instead of spending money on pricey drinks from coffee shops, with a few simple tricks you can make a cafe-quality frozen coffee on your own. An ice cube tray is all you need to make rich frozen coffee, or you can simply blend up a classic iced coffee with a high powered blender. It couldn't be easier, and you can customize these drinks as you like them best.

Iced coffee can be great, but this is a different experience from frozen coffee. Frozen coffee is basically an adult slushy. It's like having a frozen dessert that also powers you up. Could it get any better? Well, yes! By adding different ingredients to your frozen coffee, you can make this almost perfect drink even tastier and more luxurious. There's something for everyone, whether you have a sweet tooth and want your frozen coffee to be even more dessert-like, or you want to add nutritious ingredients so that your cup of java powers you up in more dynamic ways.

I'm a recipe developer and coffee enthusiast, and I love playing around with different frozen coffee recipes. It's a good idea to keep things simple, and use one special addition at a time, but feel free to mix and match to your heart's desire. Here are some ingredients to upgrade your frozen coffee.