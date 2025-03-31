6 Starbucks Drink Toppings, Ranked

Starbucks lovers, assemble! Super fans who frequent the chain on a daily basis no doubt have their go-to order. It may oscillate between hot and iced depending on the season, and you might pull out all the stops with an expensive drink you only get on special occasions. Starbucks offers endless ways to customize your favorite order with its plethora of syrups, milk options, and other inclusions, but there's one available drink accessory you may not know about: toppings.

That's right — Starbucks actually offers a few different toppings you can add to any drink. I headed to a few stores in my area to get my hands on as many as I could, and I ended up with six options: cinnamon dolce, caramel crunch, cinnamon, mocha cookie crumble, cherry crunch, and salted brown butter. As their names would indicate, a few of these toppings have coarse textures, adding another fun element to your drinking experience. Even the finer ones add a kick of flavor that could be just what your coffee order is asking for. I tried each, first on whipped cream and then on a vanilla latte, and ranked them in order of how much character each has to offer to your drinking experience.