Avoiding Coffee? Here's 5 Ways To Customize Your Hot Chocolate At Starbucks For A More Festive Sip

We all need a little pick-me-up every once in a while, especially during the holiday season — and Starbucks is the ultimate destination for one. From icy cold Frappuccinos to Sugar Cookie Lattes, the international chain has got everything you need to keep you nice and caffeinated throughout days spent shopping, cooking, and wrapping presents. But sometimes, all we need is a little something sweet to brighten our moods, sans caffeine and all of its jitter-inducing side effects.

Our favorite way to satisfy this caffeine-free craving is with a nice cup of Starbucks hot chocolate. It might sound boring, but actually, there are so many ways to customize the classic beverage to turn it into a totally festive treat. Whether you go for a seasonal syrup or a fun new topping, putting a spin on plain hot chocolate is bound to get you in the holiday spirit, and we've got all the best combos for you to try.