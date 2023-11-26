16 Hot Chocolates From Popular Chain Coffee Shops, Ranked

There's nothing quite as nostalgic or comforting as a steaming cup of hot chocolate on a chilly afternoon. Whether you're huddled around a fire pit with friends or cozied up on the couch, hot chocolate transforms an ordinary scene into a Hallmark-worthy holiday moment.

Made from your favorite store-bought hot cocoa mix, upgraded with artisanal extras, or spiked with winter-infused spirits, hot chocolate is a quintessential cold-weather favorite for a reason. We're putting some of America's most popular chain coffee shops to the test to find out which easily accessible cup of hot cocoa reigns supreme.

Since we insist on trying every cup in person — and yours truly is based in the South — this list is not exhaustive, but it does include as many nationally available chain coffee shops as we were able to reach by car. Each sip was ordered in person (i.e., not via mobile order) to accurately judge factors like temperature, taste, and richness — an endeavor we don't recommend embarking upon in one trip unless you happen to go by the alias Kris Kringle. So next time you need to give your dreary morning commute a festive pick-me-up, you'll know which drive-thrus to swing by and which to skip for a steaming, satisfying cup of hot chocolate.