5 Delicious Brown Sugar Drink Customizations For Your Starbucks Run

Who doesn't love brown sugar? Even people who prefer more savory foods and drinks can appreciate its richer, more complex flavor compared to other types of sugar, like standard white sugar. Given that it's made with molasses, brown sugar is known and beloved for its distinct, caramel-like flavor — one that, as you can probably imagine, tastes particularly delicious added to coffee and espresso. When we compared brown sugar to white sugar in coffee, brown sugar was the clear winner. And, with Starbucks' brown sugar syrup, it's possible to add it to just about anything on the menu.

Advertisement

Sweet, smooth, warm, and complex, brown sugar syrup is a great addition to all of your standard Starbucks coffee and espresso drinks. That much isn't up for debate — in fact, it's encouraged. The sweet syrup features in many of the coffee chain's main menu drinks, including the new Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado from Starbucks' 2025 winter menu. But below, you'll find a list of five delicious brown sugar syrup drink customizations for your next Starbucks run that go beyond that. From your spiced fall lattes to viral Starbucks secret menu drinks, customizing your Starbucks orders with brown sugar syrup doesn't stop at your coffee.