The Absolute Best Fast Food Iced Tea And Exactly How To Order It

From McDonald's to Panera and Chick-fil-A to Burger King, iced tea is a staple beverage on every fast food menu — but only one is home to the absolute best. In our taste tester's ranking of 9 fast food iced teas from worst to best, they found that there was one iced tea that outshined all of the others, and without any sweetener necessary. As hard as that might be to believe, they found that Starbucks, a chain better known for its coffee and espresso drinks, had the best iced tea of them all.

Compared to other, pre-sweetened fast food iced teas in the rankings, the one from Starbucks stands on its own — without the need for any additional flavors, syrups, or extras. Whether you go with the green tea or the black, Starbucks iced tea is best ordered straight up, so that its natural flavors can shine. The green tea, which was the variety included in the ranking, tastes especially refreshing, with a balance of minty, earthy, and citrusy flavors all on its own. Starbucks' unsweetened, iced black tea also received special praise.

Made from the Starbucks owned Teavana tea bags and water, Starbucks' iced tea stands as one of the most simple, and affordable, items on the menu — and it only tastes better for it. Still, there are plenty of ways for you to jazz it up that go beyond adding plain sweetener.