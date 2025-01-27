Brown Sugar Vs White Sugar In Coffee: Does It Make A Difference?
Hardly any foods are as hotly debated as sugar, both inside and outside the coffee community. For die-hard lovers of black coffee, sugar is often an afterthought. But for many of us mere mortals who swear by sweet coffee and happily admit that sugar brings a welcome energy kick alongside the caffeine, the sugar we put into our daily cup of joe absolutely matters. Among the many types of sugar, two undoubtedly reign supreme: white and brown. Does it make a difference which one of them you put into your coffee, as far as flavor goes? Yep, it does.
While there might be a little nutritional difference between white and brown sugar, the main characteristic that's relevant for your coffee is actually flavor intensity. Brown sugar has a stronger flavor, and white sugar tastes pretty neutral. White sugar only lends sweetness while brown sugar also brings flavor. If you're often frequenting coffee shops where your favorite menu item is sweetened with syrup, the best choice for your homemade coffee is definitely white sugar. Most syrups are made from white sugar, including simple syrup, so it won't be such a stark contrast to the coffee you're used to sipping on the go. White sugar is also the better choice if you absolutely love the flavor profile of a certain coffee and only mind its bitterness. A small addition of sugar will emphasize the coffee's essence while masking any acridity.
Brown sugar adds a richer flavor to your coffee
It's fair to say that brown sugar is enjoying its moment in the spotlight, as many are starting to recognize the flavorful potential it carries. In fact, sometimes it's specifically this type of sugar that makes a coffee drink what it is — look no further than Starbucks' iconic Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Brown sugar creates a deeper, richer, and more complex flavor inside your coffee cup. It doesn't just emphasize the coffee's flavor notes, like white sugar does; it actually blends with them, too. It contributes a profile of its own. Whether you like brown sugar in your coffee therefore largely comes down to taste preference. It can be the perfect companion to all types of coffee but will especially shine in darker roasts, as it won't completely take over the flavor notes. It will also pair well with coffees that carry caramel or nutty undertones.
The reason for this richer flavor in brown sugar is because it's essentially white sugar mixed with molasses. Molasses is a byproduct of sugar making, a syrup that's leftover once sugar is extracted. There are different kinds of brown sugar depending on their molasses content — for example, dark brown sugar has more molasses than light brown sugar and therefore carries a stronger flavor. So, if you've had brown sugar in your coffee before and didn't like it, it might be worth trying again with a different type.