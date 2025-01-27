Brown Sugar Vs White Sugar In Coffee: Does It Make A Difference?

Hardly any foods are as hotly debated as sugar, both inside and outside the coffee community. For die-hard lovers of black coffee, sugar is often an afterthought. But for many of us mere mortals who swear by sweet coffee and happily admit that sugar brings a welcome energy kick alongside the caffeine, the sugar we put into our daily cup of joe absolutely matters. Among the many types of sugar, two undoubtedly reign supreme: white and brown. Does it make a difference which one of them you put into your coffee, as far as flavor goes? Yep, it does.

While there might be a little nutritional difference between white and brown sugar, the main characteristic that's relevant for your coffee is actually flavor intensity. Brown sugar has a stronger flavor, and white sugar tastes pretty neutral. White sugar only lends sweetness while brown sugar also brings flavor. If you're often frequenting coffee shops where your favorite menu item is sweetened with syrup, the best choice for your homemade coffee is definitely white sugar. Most syrups are made from white sugar, including simple syrup, so it won't be such a stark contrast to the coffee you're used to sipping on the go. White sugar is also the better choice if you absolutely love the flavor profile of a certain coffee and only mind its bitterness. A small addition of sugar will emphasize the coffee's essence while masking any acridity.

