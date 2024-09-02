It's Almost Too Easy To Order A Starbucks Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino
Starbucks' secret menu offers a world of tasty flavor combinations for customers looking to go beyond what's listed as available. From the Twix, Butterbeer, Thin Mint, Oreo, and Dole Whip Frappuccinos to frozen coffees inspired by churros and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, there's something for nearly everyone. Even those looking to sip on a blended drink inspired by your favorite homemade cinnamon roll recipe are in luck. Not only does the coffee giant offer all that you need to doctor up this Frappuccino, but it's super easy to do so, requiring just two steps.
To make a Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino, simply order a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino and add cinnamon dolce syrup to the drink. Depending on the size of the Frappuccino that you order, you will need different amounts of syrup pumps. For a tall, add three pumps, for a grande, add four, and for a venti, add five. From there, you can include other add-ons to amp up the flavor of your secret menu item.
Upgrades for your Starbucks Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino
In 2015, Starbucks launched a Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino as part of a fan event in which patrons were asked to vote for their favorite drinks. At the time, the brand described the concoction as "a blend of cinnamon dolce syrup, white chocolate mocha sauce, vanilla bean, Frappuccino Roast Coffee, milk and ice, finished with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon dolce topping." So to take your Starbucks Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino to the next level, switch up your syrup mixture by adding white chocolate. If you've ordered a grande, rather than four pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup, add only two and top it off with two pumps of white chocolate. You can then request a sprinkling of cinnamon dolce powder.
If you'd like to go even further, be sure to ask for whipped cream, and consider adding more toppings. If you'd like a hint of chocolate, add chocolate malt powder or either mocha or white mocha sauce. You could also add dark caramel sauce or cinnamon caramel syrup to further enhance the cinnamon roll's signature flavor.