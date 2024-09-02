It's Almost Too Easy To Order A Starbucks Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino

Starbucks' secret menu offers a world of tasty flavor combinations for customers looking to go beyond what's listed as available. From the Twix, Butterbeer, Thin Mint, Oreo, and Dole Whip Frappuccinos to frozen coffees inspired by churros and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, there's something for nearly everyone. Even those looking to sip on a blended drink inspired by your favorite homemade cinnamon roll recipe are in luck. Not only does the coffee giant offer all that you need to doctor up this Frappuccino, but it's super easy to do so, requiring just two steps.

To make a Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino, simply order a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino and add cinnamon dolce syrup to the drink. Depending on the size of the Frappuccino that you order, you will need different amounts of syrup pumps. For a tall, add three pumps, for a grande, add four, and for a venti, add five. From there, you can include other add-ons to amp up the flavor of your secret menu item.