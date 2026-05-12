6 Starbucks Bakery Items Worth Ordering And 5 To Avoid

I'm a Starbucks regular, and I don't know about you, but it feels like its bakery case has gotten more packed over the years. What began as a coffee-first concept has steadily evolved, especially after the company acquired Bay Bread LLC, the parent company of La Boulange, in 2012, and brought on renowned French baker Pascal Rigo. Since then, Starbucks has made a clear push to elevate and expand its food offerings — and it is paying off. In late January 2026, the company announced that food sales had doubled since 2020. Then, just days later, it rolled out new bakery items at participating U.S. stores, featuring globally inspired treats like the Strawberry Matcha Loaf, Yuzu Citrus Blossom, and Dubai Chocolate Bite.

It's a smart move: Encourage customers to linger longer, and add something sweet to their coffee order. As a former bakery owner and restaurant pastry chef, I couldn't resist trying some, so I spent a morning doing just that. My tasting covered a selection of their bakery items, including bagels, pastries, loaves, and more. I noted taste, texture, and creativity to determine which items are worth buying — and which ones you should skip. Here's how they fared.