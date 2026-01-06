Review: Starbucks' Iced Dubai Chocolate Drinks Are Tasty But Don't Scream 'Dubai'

It's no secret that the Dubai chocolate craze took over in 2025. Everyone scrambled to get their hands on Dubai chocolate bars, and of course, brands followed the trend: Crumbl had to jump on board with its Dubai chocolate brownie, and Shake Shack even released a Dubai chocolate shake. But even the best fads die down; we haven't seen the tasty treat hyped much in foodie news lately, which makes this new Starbucks release seem ... a little late to the game.

Nevertheless, I can't blame the company for getting in on the trend, even though it's a whole new calendar year. (Though, releasing iced drinks in the winter is something that'll never make sense to me.) Starbucks' Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha and Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha are available in stores as of January 6, 2026, and are sure to tantalize any Dubai chocolate fans. But are they worthy of their moniker? I popped into my local Starbucks bright and early to try each, and my feelings are ... well, they're pretty mixed. Keep reading for my full review.