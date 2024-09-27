The Expert-Approved Method For Making Iced Matcha Lattes

A good matcha latte delivers a variety of delicious complex flavors, including earthy vegetal notes from the ground tea leaves that are balanced with the sweetness from the added milk. Traditionally served hot during Japanese tea ceremonies, the drink has exploded in popularity and now you can find matcha-flavored everything from donuts to noodles to cocktails. It's no surprise that matcha lovers want to get their fix year-round, including those hot and sweaty days. That's why you can typically find an iced matcha latte in addition to hot ones at most coffee or tea shops.

Making the perfect iced matcha latte is trickier than it sounds; you want to ensure the matcha is properly mixed so you don't get any grainy, clumpy tea and that the latte is cooled to perfection, but not too watery from the added ice. We spoke to coffee and tea sommelier Jee Choe, the woman behind Oh, How Civilized – a site dedicated to all things coffee and tea — to get her professional opinion on making iced matcha lattes. "When making an iced matcha latte, use my shake method (shake matcha in cold water in a cocktail shaker 30-40 times) which doesn't involve any hot water," she said. "This way, the ice won't melt quickly, resulting in a drink that's not diluted."