The Expert-Approved Method For Making Iced Matcha Lattes
A good matcha latte delivers a variety of delicious complex flavors, including earthy vegetal notes from the ground tea leaves that are balanced with the sweetness from the added milk. Traditionally served hot during Japanese tea ceremonies, the drink has exploded in popularity and now you can find matcha-flavored everything from donuts to noodles to cocktails. It's no surprise that matcha lovers want to get their fix year-round, including those hot and sweaty days. That's why you can typically find an iced matcha latte in addition to hot ones at most coffee or tea shops.
Making the perfect iced matcha latte is trickier than it sounds; you want to ensure the matcha is properly mixed so you don't get any grainy, clumpy tea and that the latte is cooled to perfection, but not too watery from the added ice. We spoke to coffee and tea sommelier Jee Choe, the woman behind Oh, How Civilized – a site dedicated to all things coffee and tea — to get her professional opinion on making iced matcha lattes. "When making an iced matcha latte, use my shake method (shake matcha in cold water in a cocktail shaker 30-40 times) which doesn't involve any hot water," she said. "This way, the ice won't melt quickly, resulting in a drink that's not diluted."
Why the shaker method works
Even though it might seem odd to see the cocktail shaker coming out for your morning matcha, it's a very effective method to get liquids to cool quickly — shaken cocktails are colder than their stirred counterparts, and a similar principle applies to matcha. The reason this works so well is that as you agitate the ingredients, little pieces of ice break off into the liquid, causing it to cool a lot faster than pouring your latte over ice. Additionally shaking it up will help make sure the matcha mixes properly with the cold water, keeping it from turning clumpy. If you don't have a cocktail shaker at home, that's not a problem; you can simply use any jar with a lid and throw your ice and matcha in there.
If you're ready to start making iced matcha lattes at home, grab your bamboo whisk and your favorite matcha blend, and get cracking. If a daily matcha latte is still not satisfying your craving, we recommend experimenting with matcha sweet treats. There are also many ways for matcha to elevate your cooking; adding it in powdered form to recipes that include dry ingredients like brownies, pancakes, or even cookies is a great way to add a tasty twist to family favorites.