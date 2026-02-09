I Tried Starbucks' 6 New Bakery Items, And There's Something For Everyone
Starbucks is known for its wide range of popular drinks, but the food is yet another reason why people pay the chain a visit. At Tasting Table, we've ranked the bacon, gouda, and egg breakfast sandwich as the top Starbucks breakfast item thanks to the balanced texture of the ciabatta, the smoky notes of the cheese, and the crisp, smoky bacon. Naturally, it's one of many tasty food and drink pairings, to be found at the chain, too. If you're seeking something a little sweeter, then you might want to try some of the bakery goods the company has to offer.
Starbucks is always releasing new menu items, and now it has six new baked goods that may appeal to a range of taste buds. I went to my closest Starbucks to pick up the six treats to test them for myself. There are various textures as well as different flavors to pick from. I liked a couple of treats more than others, but I certainly think there's an audience for each food. Whether you're in the mood for something fruity, chocolatey, nutty, or buttery, you can find it in these items. Let's go through each one to find out about the flavors, textures, nutrition, and pricing.
Methodology
I ordered everything in the Starbucks app and tried all six items in one day. I cut a small portion of each to try one after the other, then did that again until I had multiple bites of each. In the app, some have the option to be warmed, but I opted out of doing that. Instead, I first tried them at room temperature, and then I heated them for a few seconds in the microwave at home. It's safe to say, they're a bit better warmed up to make them softer and more enjoyable on the palate.
As for how I judged them, I was looking for baked treats that delivered on their advertised qualities, that had a balance of textures, and that I would ultimately be happy to pay the price for again. Some were more impressive than others.
Price and availability
All six items are available as of today, February 9, 2026. However, Starbucks says the baked goods are only available at participating U.S. locations. Even if your bakery has them, there's always a chance that Starbucks sells out on a given day or time — at least that is my experience. So, if you want to try all of these eats, make sure to go as early as you can in the morning.
I am based in San Diego, so my pastries are priced at the following: the Cookie Croissant Swirl, Yuzu Citrus Blossom, Chocolate Pistachio Loaf, and Strawberry Matcha Loaf, are each priced at $4.25. The Berry Blondie is $3.75, while the Dubai Chocolate Bite costs $3.25. Prices and availability may vary based on location, but a press release confirms that the Chocolate Pistachio loaf will only be available to try this season, while the other items will be year-round.
Taste test: Dubai Chocolate Bite
Starbucks isn't kidding when by calling this a bite. The Dubai Chocolate Bite is so incredibly small. The exterior is kind of like a firm brownie cookie hybrid; it is supposed to be chocolate shortbread, so that makes sense. The center has a pistachio cream with the crunchy morsels of kataifi. The bite is rich, and the inside is creamy, nutty, with a touch of crispy texture from the kataifi. I'm pleased that it is not very sweet, which can make it enticing if you're already sipping on a sugary coffee or tea drink from the chain.
This is one of my favorites among the six new sweets. It does a great job playing on the Dubai chocolate trend, which is hard to achieve in something that's only a couple of bites. The cream contains real pistachios, spirulina extract, and turmeric; the latter two, I assume is to give it a more vibrant color. Then there's bittersweet chocolate and cocoa to bring on the chocolate element. Overall, this is nicely made and something I'd get again. The Dubai Chocolate Bite has 220 calories, 14 grams of fat, 21 grams of carbohydrates, and 6 grams of sugar.
Taste test: Cookie Croissant Swirl
The Cookie Croissant Swirl is a bit disappointing on the cookie front, but the croissant element is quite lovely. It has a buttery croissant base that has decent flakiness to make it feel like you're eating a croissant, just in a different shape. The chocolate streusel taste is lacking, though. The crushed chocolate creme-filled cookies are concentrated on top and don't provide too much flavor throughout, save for a hint of cocoa.
At this point, I would just be interested to have a croissant swirl (no cookie element) instead. I think chocolate chip cookies or a different cookie might bring more to the table, flavor-wise, or at least would have presented a great through-line throughout the pastry. That said, while it's not the world's best croissant, I enjoy the overall taste and shape of the buttery base. This treat has 270 calories, 12 grams of fat, 36 grams of carbs, and 13 grams of sugar.
Taste test: Berry Blondie
Admittedly, a berry blondie isn't the most inventive baked good a brand can offer, but this Starbucks one is quite scrumptious and well-made. Swirled on top, the berry creates an attractive design and a fruit flavor that gives the pastry much-needed life. The flavor comes out bright and refreshing. This jam component is comprised of blueberries and raspberries; you can see and feel the raspberry seeds as you bite into it, which brings a welcome textural element. Additionally, there are little white chocolate morsels sprinkled throughout the blondie, which also offers a break from the otherwise dense base.
The tart fruitiness paired with the buttery, sweet baked good makes an excellent combination. This is my favorite treat from the new lineup, thanks to that balance. It could go well with a lot of drinks, from a black coffee to an equally fruity Starbucks Refresher. The blondie has 300 calories, 14 grams of fat, 44 grams of carbohydrates, and 26 grams of sugar.
Taste test: Strawberry Matcha Loaf
The Strawberry Matcha Loaf has beautiful pink and green swirls, and a pinkish icing on top. The strawberry is the most prominent flavor in the cake, but the icing has a tinge of berry as well. On the other hand, the matcha is a little harder to detect in the slice. It's there if you look for it, but it just depends on the swirl.
The earthy matcha and fruity notes make a delectable blend of flavors. To receive its titular flavor, the new Starbucks pastry contains actual matcha tea powder and strawberry purée. If you're seeking something with an authentic, prominent matcha flavor, this doesn't provide much, but it is very alluring by appearance alone.
Ideally, the treat feels a bit more seasonal, and would be fun to purchase as a little Valentine's Day sweet or just to bring joy to your day. The loaf has 450 cal, 22 grams of fat, 57 grams of carbohydrates, and 37 grams of sugar. Seeing as the loaf itself isn't too sweet, I have to assume a portion of the sugar content comes from the icing. Try pairing this bakery item with the Iced Double Berry matcha, which is new to Starbucks' drink lineup.
Taste test: Yuzu Citrus Blossom
I was most let down by the Yuzu Citrus Blossom. The description on the website calls it a hybrid of croissant and muffin, but it doesn't quite hit on either of those things. It's nowhere near as flaky and delicate as the Cookie Croissant Swirl and doesn't seem to have much layering relative to the intended pastry. The base is quite dense and heavy, while the top has some flaky layers; it's more like puff pastry than anything.
The yuzu simply tastes like nondescript citrus, which comes in part from the use of lemon curd. It's not too exciting, and the flavor is concentrated in the middle of the pastry. The yuzu cream is sparse. All the same, some candied yuzu brings a dose of brightness to the heavy, dense base. I like the idea of this pastry, but it isn't executed particularly well. As a yuzu lover, I would've liked a flavor that was stronger in its floral, zesty profile, but that wasn't the case. This pastry has 290 calories, 11 grams of fat, 41 grams of carbohydrates, and 17 grams of sugar.
Taste test: Chocolate Pistachio Loaf
As one might expect, the Chocolate Pistachio Loaf is thickly pistachio-centric. However, it tastes more like pistachio flavoring than anything, and there don't appear to be any pieces of the nut within the cake itself. There are, however, real, whole pistachios affixed to the top of the loaf, which brings a crunchy element into the mix. So, in a way, the cake does hit on that nutty note that you want, but predominately, it's from the natural flavoring that is used.
Mine didn't didn't have much chocolate, leaving that flavor a bit imperceptible. The earthiness, roasted flavors of chocolate are typically stellar when combined, but this didn't hit the mark I think it ultimately depends on your loaf, but even the one depicted on the Starbucks website is more pistachio-heavy than chocolatey. In this loaf, I'd like to see a bit more equilibrium between the two flavors. The Chocolate Pistachio Loaf has 400 calories, 21 grams of fat, 49 grams of carbohydrates, and 30 grams of sugar.
Final thoughts
As someone who writes about food and drinks professionally, not everything is going to suit my palate or stand out to me. However, I can see that this lineup might have a generally broader appeal to a variety of taste preferences. In this particular release, Starbucks did a great job of coming up with a net that could be widely cast, rather than sticking with one theme.
There are the real fruit notes and buttery flavor of the Berry Blondie, chocolate and nuttiness from the Dubai Chocolate Bite, and a hint of earthiness from the Strawberry Matcha Loaf. My favorites are the Berry Blondie and Dubai Chocolate Bite as each really provided the notes that you intend to taste when you spend your money on them. The textures also bring added allure and intrigue; something a little dense, chewy, and ultimately satisfying.
The Yuzu Citrus Blossom, however, was the biggest letdown in terms of both taste and texture. It was bland and strangely stodgy considering it's supposed to have a croissant base. That should mean lots of air and layers of flake. Without enough pungency, the yuzu flavor felt more like a name drop than something that's true to its flavor.