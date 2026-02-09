I Tried Starbucks' 6 New Bakery Items, And There's Something For Everyone

Starbucks is known for its wide range of popular drinks, but the food is yet another reason why people pay the chain a visit. At Tasting Table, we've ranked the bacon, gouda, and egg breakfast sandwich as the top Starbucks breakfast item thanks to the balanced texture of the ciabatta, the smoky notes of the cheese, and the crisp, smoky bacon. Naturally, it's one of many tasty food and drink pairings, to be found at the chain, too. If you're seeking something a little sweeter, then you might want to try some of the bakery goods the company has to offer.

Starbucks is always releasing new menu items, and now it has six new baked goods that may appeal to a range of taste buds. I went to my closest Starbucks to pick up the six treats to test them for myself. There are various textures as well as different flavors to pick from. I liked a couple of treats more than others, but I certainly think there's an audience for each food. Whether you're in the mood for something fruity, chocolatey, nutty, or buttery, you can find it in these items. Let's go through each one to find out about the flavors, textures, nutrition, and pricing.