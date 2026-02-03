I Tried Starbucks' New Valentine's Day And Matcha Drinks And Went Bananas For One

Starbucks loves to bring new sips throughout the year, allowing customers to find joy with different flavors and seasonal releases. In January 2026, it hopped on the Dubai chocolate trend with its rendition of inspired drinks after launching an array of protein-laden drinks in late 2025, and that's barely the tip of the beverage iceberg. While the company didn't release any new items among its 2025 winter holiday drinks, it's making up for it now — just in time for Valentine's Day.

On February 3, Starbucks released four brand new sippers, all of which are beautiful, I might add. Two of these (the Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino blended beverage and White Chocolate Strawberry Cream cold brew) are specific to the romantic holiday, while the other two (the Iced Banana Bread matcha and Iced Double Berry matcha) are just new to the store. Either way, I decided to drive to the store to place an order and give each of these new Starbucks beverages a whirl.

Now, since I tend to be fairly picky when it comes to food items (given I eat and drink so many things professionally), I was somewhat surprised that each drink was relatively good. But I still have some thoughts and critiques, as well as one clear favorite among the bunch. Come with me on this holiday adventure to see how these new drinks stack up, and find out which one I preferred, shall we?