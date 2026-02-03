I Tried Starbucks' New Valentine's Day And Matcha Drinks And Went Bananas For One
Starbucks loves to bring new sips throughout the year, allowing customers to find joy with different flavors and seasonal releases. In January 2026, it hopped on the Dubai chocolate trend with its rendition of inspired drinks after launching an array of protein-laden drinks in late 2025, and that's barely the tip of the beverage iceberg. While the company didn't release any new items among its 2025 winter holiday drinks, it's making up for it now — just in time for Valentine's Day.
On February 3, Starbucks released four brand new sippers, all of which are beautiful, I might add. Two of these (the Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino blended beverage and White Chocolate Strawberry Cream cold brew) are specific to the romantic holiday, while the other two (the Iced Banana Bread matcha and Iced Double Berry matcha) are just new to the store. Either way, I decided to drive to the store to place an order and give each of these new Starbucks beverages a whirl.
Now, since I tend to be fairly picky when it comes to food items (given I eat and drink so many things professionally), I was somewhat surprised that each drink was relatively good. But I still have some thoughts and critiques, as well as one clear favorite among the bunch. Come with me on this holiday adventure to see how these new drinks stack up, and find out which one I preferred, shall we?
Methodology
I ordered a grande (or medium) size for all four beverages in the Starbucks app the day of release on February 3, 2026, then picked them up in the drive-thru. Everything was ordered to standard, meaning I didn't make any type of customization or changes. I also tried all four drinks in one day (yay, caffeine and sugar), taking several sips of each before jotting down some notes, then trying them again. I sipped them from the top initially, then used a straw to try the drink from the bottom to ensure I was getting the full flavor profile.
I judged my findings based on the flavor, how well the drink delivered its advertised flavor profile, as well as its overall visual presentation. All prices and information are accurate at the time of writing and based on my location in the San Diego area.
Price and availability
Each of these new drinks are available nationwide at your local Starbucks as of February 3, 2026. The two matcha drinks are not holiday-specific and set to remain on the menu indefinitely. Conversely, the Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino blended beverage and White Chocolate Strawberry Cream cold brew are limited-time beverages released for Valentine's Day (and thus unlikely to remain available for long, if at all, after the holiday).
As for the cost, the Iced Banana Bread matcha, Iced Double Berry matcha, and Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino blended beverage each cost $6.25 a piece, while the White Chocolate Strawberry Cream cold brew is priced at $5.75. Of course, prices may vary based on location, as well.
Taste test: Iced Banana Bread matcha
This drink is made with matcha, milk, brown sugar syrup, banana cream cold foam, and a caramel crunch topping. The photo of the Iced Banana Bread matcha on the website has a very clear white cold foam top, so I wasn't sure if I received the right product initially. However, the banana profile was evident from the first sip.
The matcha itself is earthy and not too sweet, allowing you to really relish the flavors of the green tea. This is actually difficult to find at many coffee chains, as matcha tends to be very sweet. Although Starbucks' matcha isn't usually lauded as the best coffee chain matcha, its matcha is more potent than Dunkin's, if you want a relevant comparison. The banana essence is also noticeable yet not overwhelming, so I could still appreciate the tea's earthy profile. I liked the delicate balance of banana and matcha, which creates a unique but scrumptious drink.
This was definitely my favorite of the bunch, but it faced a few minor issues. I didn't see any cold foam with the naked eye (it was there, but not right on top), nor were there any caramel crunch toppings. The consistency is also very thick, like it's all cold foam. I'm not sure if this was an error or not, and when I gave it to my husband to try, he thought it was a banana smoothie because it was so thick. Still, the flavors are fantastic, so I'd easily give it another shot.
Taste test: Iced Double Berry matcha
Despite the appearance, the Iced Double Berry matcha isn't a holiday drink, meaning raspberry is permanently back on the Starbucks menu. This drink is meant to have a strawberry puree layer at the bottom, followed by the matcha and milk base, and then raspberry cream cold foam to top it all off. However, I found the fruitiness of this drink to be quite muted. While you can taste it in the lovely pinkish-purple cold foam when you sip from the top, it doesn't incorporate too strongly into the drink.
Furthermore, the strawberry layer at the bottom was severely lacking. The Starbucks website depicts a hefty red layer of the berry puree, but mine was barely noticeable. I had to lift the cup up and peer at the bottom to even notice it was there. I'll chalk this up to it being the first day on the menu, but this wasn't as fruit-forward as I'd like or expect, especially based on the advertised appearance. Even if it's not cloying, I was hardly impressed by this drink.
Taste test: White Chocolate Strawberry Cream cold brew
If you like a coffee-forward espresso drink, then the White Chocolate Strawberry Cream cold brew might be the beverage for you. It's made with the Starbucks cold brew as the primary base, before two pumps of vanilla syrup are added as a sweetener. The white chocolate strawberry cream cold foam brings a luxurious richness and a pop of fruitiness, making the coffee different from your average cup of joe.
The presentation is alluring and brings a festive quality in anticipation of Valentine's Day. It's not the most striking or flavorful coffee drink, but it's worth a shot, especially if you like the profile of chocolate-covered strawberries. Now, that being said? I personally preferred Dunkin's version of the chocolate and berry Valentine's Day drink (the Toxic Ex-Presso Cloud latte). The Dunkin' drink is wonderfully chocolatey, has a stronger berry note than this one, and is considerably sweeter at the same time. With that in mind, this Starbucks cold brew is likely ideal for those who want a milder, not-as-sweetened holiday sipper.
Taste test: Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino blended beverage
I used to get Frappuccinos a lot in my teens before I was into actual coffee or matcha. As a result, the Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino blended beverage brings an air of nostalgia for me (because of the Strawberry Crème base). But it also has a modern spin because of the added flavors: Strawberry puree, warming notes from cinnamon dolce syrup, rich whipped cream, and those delectable caramel-sugar sprinkle morsels.
The drink is the sweetest of the four new beverages, which is to be expected. It has a strawberry essence, but it also has a cakey flavor from the cinnamon dolce syrup. I love the strawberry puree layer — and they didn't skimp on it in this drink, that's for sure. It brings added sweetness and a big burst of strawberry to each sip, although I inevitably chose to mix it into the drink to even out the strawberry notes.
The texture is a blend of creamy and icy, and the caramel-sugar sprinkle brings a satisfying crunch into the mix. I can admit the flavors work here, and it's certainly a fit for someone who doesn't want coffee. However, it's not really a beverage that I'd personally get again.
Final thoughts
Aside from some minor issues, the latest drinks released by Starbucks are all perfectly respectable. I can see each one appealing to a certain type of beverage drinker, particularly those who don't want to end up with an overly sweet concoction.
The Iced Banana Bread matcha was my top pick based on the flavors, delivering a fantastic dance between banana and matcha. Banana-infused cold foam can easily overpower a drink, but it's really well done here. Since it's part of the cold foam, it's milder than if it were injected into the whole drink. Additionally, the White Chocolate Strawberry Cream cold brew would be my second place pick; it would be ideal for someone who prefers something more coffee-forward than tea-centric.