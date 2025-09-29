Review: Starbucks' New Protein Lattes And Cold Foams Taste Better Than A Health Drink

Well, here's an obvious win for Starbucks: The company is releasing a few new protein-ified offerings (it seems the protein craze is never-ending, with everything from protein sodas to protein-packed pasta being all the rage these days). I'm not mad about it. Who could say no to incorporating some nutrients into a drink that's already routine? Starting September 29, 2025, the company is launching several Protein Lattes alongside a few Protein Cold Foams, the latter of which can be added to any cold drink. I got an advanced tasting of part of the lineup, and I must say, I was impressed.

Customers will have eight Protein Cold Foam flavors to choose from: banana, vanilla, chocolate, plain, sugar-free vanilla, matcha, salted caramel, and brown sugar. Each one will add about 19-26 grams of protein to a grande beverage. A few iced drinks will also come standard with Protein Cold Foam – those were the drinks I sampled, and my review of each is detailed below.

Additionally, the chain is releasing a few lattes made with protein-boosted milk; eventually, any milk-based drink will be able to be customized with the protein-boosted milk (which adds 12-16 grams of protein per grande). The protein milk is crafted in-house by adding protein powder to 2% milk. I tried a couple of drinks with the protein milk, and they also impressed. It's unclear how much protein customizations will add to the price of your drink, though the upcharge will likely vary per store.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.