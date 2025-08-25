Our Favorite Starbucks Cold Foam Could Pair With Almost Any Drink
Starbucks offers a lot of cold foam flavors, which is great for customizing drinks. It's perfect for adding an extra kick of flavor to any cold drink, whether it be an iced coffee, latte, or one of the many Refreshers. But not every cold foam flavor is made equal, which is why Tasting Table set out to sample and rank 13 different cold foam flavors offered by Starbucks. We found that the best flavor was the salted caramel cream cold foam.
The salted caramel cream cold foam comes on the salted caramel cream cold brew by default, but it can be added to any iced beverage. The warmth and saltiness from the caramel bring out the taste of the coffee, but it wasn't too sweet, meaning you still get a nice depth of flavor. It's a perfect pairing for coffee, as it makes the beverage less bitter but doesn't completely mask its flavor. As you sip, the cream sinks into the coffee and further enhances its flavor, ensuring that it's good down to the last drop. In addition, it's a permanent menu item, so you won't have to wait for any particular season to add it to your drinks. If you try it and like it, you can have it year-round.
Drinks to pair with the salted caramel cream cold foam
While the salted caramel cream cold foam is traditionally paired with a cold brew coffee, this isn't the only way to enjoy it. You could add it to an iced chai latte to create a sweet and salty caramel chai latte. The warming spices of the chai would pair perfectly with warm and salty caramel flavors, making it the perfect pick-me-up for a tea lover with a sweet tooth. If you really need a boost of caffeine to wake you up, you could even add a shot of espresso in there to make it a dirty chai latte.
Even if you stick to the cold brew, there are lots of flavors you can pair with the salted caramel cream cold foam thanks to Starbucks' syrups and sauces. You can add extra caramel syrup (which Tasting Table ranked as Starbucks' best syrup) if you really love that taste, or you can pair it with other flavors like hazelnut or cinnamon dolce. To give the drink a nice, gourmet appearance, you can choose to line it with caramel sauce or drizzle a bit of extra caramel on the top (either of these will give you the same flavor, as the sauce and drizzle are made of the same thing). A common pairing for caramel is mocha, and there are lots of ways to add this into your salted caramel cold brew; you can have it mixed into the drink, lining the cup, or drizzled on top, or all three. And best of all, you won't have to pay any extra for the added flavors.