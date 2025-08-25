Our Favorite Starbucks Cold Foam Could Pair With Almost Any Drink

Starbucks offers a lot of cold foam flavors, which is great for customizing drinks. It's perfect for adding an extra kick of flavor to any cold drink, whether it be an iced coffee, latte, or one of the many Refreshers. But not every cold foam flavor is made equal, which is why Tasting Table set out to sample and rank 13 different cold foam flavors offered by Starbucks. We found that the best flavor was the salted caramel cream cold foam.

The salted caramel cream cold foam comes on the salted caramel cream cold brew by default, but it can be added to any iced beverage. The warmth and saltiness from the caramel bring out the taste of the coffee, but it wasn't too sweet, meaning you still get a nice depth of flavor. It's a perfect pairing for coffee, as it makes the beverage less bitter but doesn't completely mask its flavor. As you sip, the cream sinks into the coffee and further enhances its flavor, ensuring that it's good down to the last drop. In addition, it's a permanent menu item, so you won't have to wait for any particular season to add it to your drinks. If you try it and like it, you can have it year-round.