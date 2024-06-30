Is There Really A Difference Between Starbucks' Caramel Drizzle And Sauce?

Learning how to customize your favorite Starbucks drink to your exact preferences makes your morning that much sweeter. Sure, you can start your day with tried and true favorites like a Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew or Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso — but considering there are over 170,000 different ways you can switch up your Starbucks beverage, it can pay off to learn the ins and outs of the menu.

Once you're ready to customize, it's important to know what each adjustment means. If you're looking to add a little extra caramel to your drink, how do you know if you should go for a drizzle or a pump of sauce? While the terms may cause a little confusion, there's no difference between the two, as the caramel drizzle consists of caramel sauce. Your decision really comes down to where you want the extra sugary goodness: Incorporated in your beverage or drizzled on top. If you ask for the former, in general, your barista will stir the sauce into the espresso in your drink until it dissolves, using a swirling method. If you get an iced coffee, they'll typically mix the sauce into the java instead.