Does It Cost More To Add Extra Syrup To Your Starbucks Drink?

There's a certain je ne sais quoi that Starbucks has that no other coffee shop can match. Maybe it's the alluring selection of drinks or the amount of creativity you're granted to customize your beverage. Either way, Starbucks is the perfect place to craft the drink of your dreams. And the best way to personalize your drink is to add extra syrup — just don't ask for one of the discontinued Starbucks drink syrups. For no cost at all, you can request additional pumps of syrup as long as the beverage already has syrup in it. Some drinks that contain syrup include flavored cold brews, Iced Shaken Espressos, Cinnamon Dolce Latte, Blonde Vanilla Latte, hot and iced Caramel Macchiato, Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado, and a few iced lattes and Frappuccinos. No matter which of these drinks you order, you'll be able to mix and match syrups and add up to 12 pumps of each syrup.

However, if you order a beverage that doesn't come with syrup by default, you'll incur an extra charge for that syrup. Even though the exact amount in one pump of Starbucks syrup varies depending on the drink you order, you'll never be charged more than 80 cents for extra syrup; no matter how many pumps you request, the price will never change. That means that for less than a dollar, you can add an extra boost of flavor to the Lavender Oatmilk Latte, Espresso Macchiato, Flat White, Cortado, and Nitro Cold Brew. You can even add extra syrup to the hot brewed coffees, plain lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, espresso shots, regular cold brew, and plain iced coffee.