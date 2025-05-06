Does It Cost More To Add Extra Syrup To Your Starbucks Drink?
There's a certain je ne sais quoi that Starbucks has that no other coffee shop can match. Maybe it's the alluring selection of drinks or the amount of creativity you're granted to customize your beverage. Either way, Starbucks is the perfect place to craft the drink of your dreams. And the best way to personalize your drink is to add extra syrup — just don't ask for one of the discontinued Starbucks drink syrups. For no cost at all, you can request additional pumps of syrup as long as the beverage already has syrup in it. Some drinks that contain syrup include flavored cold brews, Iced Shaken Espressos, Cinnamon Dolce Latte, Blonde Vanilla Latte, hot and iced Caramel Macchiato, Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado, and a few iced lattes and Frappuccinos. No matter which of these drinks you order, you'll be able to mix and match syrups and add up to 12 pumps of each syrup.
However, if you order a beverage that doesn't come with syrup by default, you'll incur an extra charge for that syrup. Even though the exact amount in one pump of Starbucks syrup varies depending on the drink you order, you'll never be charged more than 80 cents for extra syrup; no matter how many pumps you request, the price will never change. That means that for less than a dollar, you can add an extra boost of flavor to the Lavender Oatmilk Latte, Espresso Macchiato, Flat White, Cortado, and Nitro Cold Brew. You can even add extra syrup to the hot brewed coffees, plain lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, espresso shots, regular cold brew, and plain iced coffee.
The different ways you can incorporate extra syrup into your drinks
Non-coffee items like Caramel Apple Spice, hot and iced teas, refreshers, iced energy, hot chocolate, and lemonades can also benefit from extra syrup. For an ice cream-inspired drink, order a Blended Strawberry Lemonade with a few pumps of sugar-free or regular vanilla syrup, which will cost you an additional 80 cents — and remember to ask for whipped cream on top free of charge. And the next time you're craving a winter treat in the middle of summer, add a few pumps of peppermint syrup to your hot chocolate for free.
For a fruity concoction, order a Blackberry Sage Refresher with no lemonade and add a few pumps of brown sugar and vanilla syrup. This will give your drink a new level of sweetness and a different flavor profile. If you're looking for an apple pie inspired drink, order a steamed apple juice with a combination of caramel, brown sugar, and cinnamon dolce syrup. You can also add extra syrup to any pre-existing drink to recreate one of 30 Starbucks secret menu drinks.
Two secret drinks you can currently try are the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frappuccino and the Churro Frappuccino. To try the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frappuccino, order a White Chocolate mocha with three pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup. For a milkshake-like churro drink, ask for a blended Cinnamon Frappuccino with three pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup, caramel drizzle inside the cup, and a mountain of whipped cream. If you're not a fan of specialty coffees, add extra pumps of any Starbucks syrup flavor to a plain hot or iced coffee or shot of espresso. That way, you can appreciate the simple yet delicious flavor of your favorite syrup.