How To Make Starbucks' Iced Matcha Less Foamy, According To Reddit

Ever since Starbucks revamped its matcha recipe for its 2025 menu, customers have noticed a change in the consistency. But, while the previous Starbucks matcha formula created a textural issue in the sense that its iced matcha lattes almost always came out clumpy, the new way of making the beverage has created another problem, leading the drinks to come out overly foamy. Starbucks baristas have banded together on Reddit to discuss the problem, with one employee explaining that "the new standard is to make it in a cold foam blender" instead of the shaker.

In order for your matcha to come out smooth, you have to whisk the powder with warm water before you add it to milk. The reason why Starbucks' old iced matcha recipe consistently came out clumpy was that baristas simply shook the powder with the cold milk and ice. But, while moving things to the cold foam machine certainly avoids that issue, it tastes and feels like cold foam from the first sip you take to the very last. Fortunately, this issue also comes with a solution: extra ice.

As the same barista said on Reddit, "I order mine with extra ice to make it come out less foamy, and as long as they're blending it with the ice in the blender as well it should turn out okay that way."