How To Make Starbucks' Iced Matcha Less Foamy, According To Reddit
Ever since Starbucks revamped its matcha recipe for its 2025 menu, customers have noticed a change in the consistency. But, while the previous Starbucks matcha formula created a textural issue in the sense that its iced matcha lattes almost always came out clumpy, the new way of making the beverage has created another problem, leading the drinks to come out overly foamy. Starbucks baristas have banded together on Reddit to discuss the problem, with one employee explaining that "the new standard is to make it in a cold foam blender" instead of the shaker.
In order for your matcha to come out smooth, you have to whisk the powder with warm water before you add it to milk. The reason why Starbucks' old iced matcha recipe consistently came out clumpy was that baristas simply shook the powder with the cold milk and ice. But, while moving things to the cold foam machine certainly avoids that issue, it tastes and feels like cold foam from the first sip you take to the very last. Fortunately, this issue also comes with a solution: extra ice.
As the same barista said on Reddit, "I order mine with extra ice to make it come out less foamy, and as long as they're blending it with the ice in the blender as well it should turn out okay that way."
Foamy matcha no more
While it might sound like what this Reddit barista is talking about would result in more of a matcha slushie than it would a latte, Starbucks cold foam "blenders" are much more like standing milk frothers in that they don't actually have sharp, ice-crushing blades inside of them. Made specifically for Starbucks by Vitamix, Starbucks' cold foam blenders have built-in foaming discs instead of blades. This means the added ice cubes only help to keep the milk at a cooler temperature. This, in turn, helps reduce foaming, making your iced matcha less foamy in the end.
If you do want matcha cold foam, that's also entirely possible. Most people don't know it, but you can add any flavor to your Starbucks cold foam, including matcha. Made in the same cold foam blender as the iced matchas, an actual matcha cold foam will follow the traditional Starbucks cold foam recipe by combining nonfat milk and vanilla syrup. The only difference is the barista will add a scoop of matcha powder to it, creating a foamy, sweet, and green colored cold foam you can use to top anything from your not-quite-as-foamy iced matcha lattes or your cold brews. Just be sure to ask the barista to add the ice to the matcha when they mix it so you don't end up with an entire cup of foam, topped with more foam — unless that's something you'd be into, of course.