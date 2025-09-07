11 Protein Sodas, Ranked From Worst To Best

The consumption of protein has become increasingly popular over the years, spurring the release of more and more protein-enhanced products. While protein shakes as we know them can be traced back to the mid-20th century, there are a seemingly endless number of brands of protein powders on the market. Beyond powder mixes, there are protein chips, protein bars, and even protein sodas.

Since many protein soda options are fairly new, I decided to try a variety of options from four different brands, then rank them from worst to best. Each of these brands makes its sodas with whey protein isolate, which is akin to whey protein in protein shakes, only with the lactose and fat content removed. This helps the protein mix seamlessly when making a soda, which is then carbonated and sold in cans.

Each of the 11 cans I sampled for this article contains between 15 and 30 grams of protein, with flavors ranging from classic soda options to unique and interesting ones. When taste testing, I focused on a few criteria, such as sweetness level, balance of flavors, and the presence of any fake sugary taste. I also kept in mind that these are called sodas for a reason, so I compared how these drinks would stack up to the craving of an actual soda.

