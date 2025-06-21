The Reason You'll Find Jokes On Laffy Taffy Candy Wrappers

Those cheesy setups and painful punchlines on Laffy Taffy wrappers aren't random, and they aren't computer-generated, either. Every joke you read on a Laffy Taffy candy has either been submitted by fans or carefully selected for its good-natured humor. There's a submission page on the brand's website where quick-witted fans can submit jokes of their own, which might just get selected to appear on the next batch of Laffy Taffy. The only unspoken rule about jokes is that they should remain light-hearted and appropriate, as the brand strives to remain "inclusive" and "family-friendly." Something like, "What musical instrument is found in the bathroom? A tuba toothpaste."

For nearly 50 years, these hilarious candies were sold under the Nestle brand, but in 2018 it was purchased by the Ferrara Candy Company for a few billion dollars. This is the same company responsible for Nutella, which you should never store in the fridge, that took over production for Laffy Taffy, Baby Ruth, 100 Grand, and many more since the buyout. Laffy Taffy's products have changed since the '70s, now spanning a few dozen flavors, but one of its most popular flavors will always be banana (even though artificial banana flavor doesn't taste like the real thing). While ownership may have changed hands and the product line may have expanded, the dad jokes on Laffy Taffy wrappers have remained the same and will supposedly continue to do so.