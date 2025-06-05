Review: Chick-Fil-A's New Peach Frosted Lemonade Adds A Refreshing Spin To A Classic
When the weather starts to get hot and humid in the summertime, one of the best things to grab is a cold glass of lemonade. One of the most popular fast food restaurants that sells lemonade is also a classic, Chick-fil-A. Although it's a year-round favorite, sales really soar during the summer. Another popular summertime treat that you can get at Chick-fil-A are the off-the-menu frosted sodas, ones that I've gotten to taste myself. These are sodas mixed with ice cream to make a blended version of a soda float. Depending on the Chick-fil-A location that you go to, you can mix virtually any flavor of soda or ice cream together.
Chick-fil-A recognized a popular item when it saw one, and took the Frosted Lemonade from an unspoken word-of-mouth item and elevated it to a full menu choice. (The creation of that menu item is probably what sparked the frosted soda phenomenon.) This summer, however, there's going to be an exciting new frosted lemonade flavor on the menu — the Peach Frosted Lemonade! I was lucky enough to get to taste it before its release at Chick-fil-A, and I'm here to tell you all the details.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What is the Peach Frosted Lemonade?
Before you learn about the Peach Frosted Lemonade, you should know about Chick-fil-A's Peach Milkshake. This is a milkshake that appears on the menu only during the summertime, and fans eagerly await its premier each June. With Chick-fil-A's milkshakes being some of the best fast food milkshakes on the market, they stand out with fun flavors. The Peach Milkshake is made from a mixture of the Icedream dessert (basically vanilla soft serve), peach puree, and chunks of real peaches.
Rhe Peach Frosted Lemonade mixes the Peach Milkshake with Chick-fil-A's famous lemonade, creating a frosted lemonade with a twist. The restaurant uses a special mixing machine that creates a hand-spun effect.
As for the nutritional information, the Peach Frosted Lemonade has about 440 calories per order. If you are looking to cut down a bit on the sugar, there is also a version that you can order that uses diet lemonade. For the Diet Peach Frosted Lemonade, it'll be about 400 calories.
While the ingredients will be available on the Chick-fil-A menu once the product is released, we do know that it's made with the same lemonade that's sold in stores, which is made from real lemon juice, cane sugar (or Splenda for diet), and water. The Icedream that's used as a base is made from whole milk, cream, eggs, corn syrup, and other ingredients. Lastly, peach puree with fresh chunks of peaches create the peach flavoring.
Price and availability
On June 9th, 2025, guests will be able to order both the Peach Milkshake and the Peach Frosted Lemonade. This will be the 16th year for the Peach Milkshake, however it will be the very first year that the Peach Frosted Lemonade hits Chick-fil-A's menus. Both will be on the menu until August 19th, or until supplies last. This offer is available for all Chick-fil-A locations in both the United States and Canada. You will also be able to order both drinks at any time of the day, even for breakfast, if you please!
The frosted lemonade is served in a 16-ounce cup, and it generally costs about $4.75. Please note that location and prices may vary. In New York City, for example, the Peach Frosted Lemonade costs $5.75. In comparison to other items on the menu in New York City, Chick-fil-A's lemonade usually costs about $3.45 for a small drink and a milkshake costs about $5.85.
Tasting the Chick-fil-A Peach Frosted Lemonade
I had never tasted the regular Frosted Lemonade, so I was excited to see what this phenomenon was all about. I was given both the Peach Milkshake and the Peach Frosted Lemonade to try, side by side. The Peach Milkshake was creamy, delicious, and definitely tasted like a dessert. The Peach Frosted Lemonade, on the other hand, was in a league of its own.
When the drink first hit my tongue, I was overwhelmed with a creamy flavor and mouthfeel. It was different from the milkshake, however, because it had a strong "zing" that shined through — thanks to the lemonade. I also tried the diet version, which didn't taste very different, except for a slightly stronger acidic punch that popped through.
Chunks of fresh peaches are mixed throughout the drink, and they fit perfectly through the straw. I enjoyed the delightful surprise that I got every time a few peach pieces appeared in a sip, and it definitely enhanced the overall peach flavoring. The base of the Icedream matched with both the lemonade and peach flavors surprisingly worked together in a harmonious fashion. It actually reminded me of the classic creamsicle flavor, which was always a summer favorite. This drink is light, delectable, and definitely will hit the spot on a hot summer day.
Final thoughts
I truly enjoyed both the famous Peach Milkshake and the Peach Frosted Lemonade — however I will say the clear star here is the Peach Frosted Lemonade. It tastes like something that I've never had before, which makes it all the more enticing. The slight carbonation and acidity from the lemonade juxtaposes the creamy sweetness from the Icedream, and then the fresh peaches mixed within add another fruity sweetness that ties the entire drink together.
This will definitely be a drink that I will grab often during the summertime when I need a midday treat. I also want to note that if you tend to get milkshakes with your lunch because you love to dip your french fries in it (an iconic way to upgrade your fast food french fries) — the Peach Frosted Lemonade passed the french fry dip test. I had a whole carton of fries when I tasted this drink, and dipped each and every one straight into the lemonade mixture. All together, I think this drink will satisfy all of the cravings you may have when it comes to Chick-fil-A beverages, all in one drink!