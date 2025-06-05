Review: Chick-Fil-A's New Peach Frosted Lemonade Adds A Refreshing Spin To A Classic

When the weather starts to get hot and humid in the summertime, one of the best things to grab is a cold glass of lemonade. One of the most popular fast food restaurants that sells lemonade is also a classic, Chick-fil-A. Although it's a year-round favorite, sales really soar during the summer. Another popular summertime treat that you can get at Chick-fil-A are the off-the-menu frosted sodas, ones that I've gotten to taste myself. These are sodas mixed with ice cream to make a blended version of a soda float. Depending on the Chick-fil-A location that you go to, you can mix virtually any flavor of soda or ice cream together.

Chick-fil-A recognized a popular item when it saw one, and took the Frosted Lemonade from an unspoken word-of-mouth item and elevated it to a full menu choice. (The creation of that menu item is probably what sparked the frosted soda phenomenon.) This summer, however, there's going to be an exciting new frosted lemonade flavor on the menu — the Peach Frosted Lemonade! I was lucky enough to get to taste it before its release at Chick-fil-A, and I'm here to tell you all the details.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.