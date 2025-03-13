Here's What You Can Still Order From Chick-Fil-A's Original 1946 Menu

It may feel like in the last decade or two, you've seen a Chick-fil-A pop up on every corner, luring you in with the promise of morning chicken biscuits and afternoon sweet tea, but this popular fast food chain is more than an overnight success. What began as a small, singular restaurant location in 1946 evolved into one of the most popular name brands in the country. Though the friendly service and high-quality food have remained the same over the decades, there's not much on the original menu that you'll find at a Chick-fil-A today.

Out of the dozens of initial offerings on the menu, the only item that has truly remained the same almost 80 years later is the (understandably) adored chicken sandwiches. This might be thanks to founder Truett Cathy testing the recipe on early customers until he perfected the formula or might be because Cathy recognized the item's popularity. Beyond the chicken sandwiches, almost everything else on the current, expansive Chick-fil-A menu is new or was developed over the last few decades. Yes, even those iconic waffle fries and beloved Chick-fil-A nuggets.