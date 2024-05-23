The Chick-Fil-A Restaurant Where You'll Find Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Chick-fil-A has stuck to a few classic items that have defined it for decades, like its simple chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and lemonade. Yet, unbeknownst to many fans, there are a few locations out there with an expanded menu. These aren't limited time items, or something you can get off Chick-fil-A's secret menu, but actual year-round offerings of unique menu choices that are limited to a handful of restaurants, mostly located in the chain's home state of Georgia. Some have fried okra and hot brown skillets, and at one location you'll even find sweet potato waffle fries. The twist? You won't see the Chick-fil-A name on the actual restaurant.
The name of the eatery is Truett's Luau. It's located in Fayetteville, Georgia, and if you have a hankering for a side of sweet potato waffle fries with your Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, it's the only place to get them. The restaurant is Hawaiian-themed, with tiki huts, lots of greenery, and outdoor seating, and it's able to serve Chick-fil-A standards because it's owned by the same parent company. The establishment was opened by founder Truett Cathy in 2013, after he was inspired by a vacation to the tropical islands. The company says the restaurant puts "a Southern spin on Hawaiian favorites," and it even offers sit down table service in addition to standard counter service and take-out options, with table service diners being treated to a further expanded menu including classic Hawaiian dishes like loco moco.
Truett's Luau serves a Chick-fil-A menu alongside special items like sweet potato waffle fries
Truett's Luau is part of the larger S. Truett Cathy Brand Restaurants group, which owns other Chick-fil-A spinoffs like Truett's Grill and Dwarf House, where the Chick-fil-A sandwich originated. Each of those options follows the same formula with Chick-fil-A menu items plus unique special offerings, like sweet potato soufflé or sweet potato tater tots, but Truett's Luau is the only S. Truett Cathy restaurant listed as offering sweet potato waffle fries. Some social media posts suggest that they are available at multiple Georgia locations, or at a Maryland spinoff called Little Blue Menu, but Truett's Luau has just the one location, and the Little Blue Menu only offers sweet potato tots.
Chick-fil-A did test out sweet potato waffle fries as a wider release item back in 2011, but it didn't take and the test only lasted four months. The company claims that customers responded positively to the taste of the new fries, but sales trailed off after the initial release because of a higher price point compared to the standard waffle fries. Since then, this is one unique offering that has remained confined to Truett's Luau, alongside other unexpected Chick-fil-A offerings like a cod sandwich and pineapple chicken tacos. It certainly looks like a unique experience for fans, but if you're hoping to try some sweet potato waffle fries without traveling to Georgia, you are out of luck for now.