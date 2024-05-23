The Chick-Fil-A Restaurant Where You'll Find Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Chick-fil-A has stuck to a few classic items that have defined it for decades, like its simple chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and lemonade. Yet, unbeknownst to many fans, there are a few locations out there with an expanded menu. These aren't limited time items, or something you can get off Chick-fil-A's secret menu, but actual year-round offerings of unique menu choices that are limited to a handful of restaurants, mostly located in the chain's home state of Georgia. Some have fried okra and hot brown skillets, and at one location you'll even find sweet potato waffle fries. The twist? You won't see the Chick-fil-A name on the actual restaurant.

The name of the eatery is Truett's Luau. It's located in Fayetteville, Georgia, and if you have a hankering for a side of sweet potato waffle fries with your Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, it's the only place to get them. The restaurant is Hawaiian-themed, with tiki huts, lots of greenery, and outdoor seating, and it's able to serve Chick-fil-A standards because it's owned by the same parent company. The establishment was opened by founder Truett Cathy in 2013, after he was inspired by a vacation to the tropical islands. The company says the restaurant puts "a Southern spin on Hawaiian favorites," and it even offers sit down table service in addition to standard counter service and take-out options, with table service diners being treated to a further expanded menu including classic Hawaiian dishes like loco moco.