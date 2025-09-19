Our High-Protein Baked Ziti Recipe Is Packed With Meat And Cheese

You can never have too many pasta bake recipes bookmarked. Whether you are meal-prepping for one or planning to serve a small crowd, a well-made pasta bake is the very essence of the ultimate crowd-pleasing comfort food, guaranteed to bring joy wherever it is served. Baked ziti, in particular, is a classic bake, with origins in Southern Italy, where it's known as ziti al forno. This mouthwatering dish, which is enjoyed at special occasions, can contain a wide variety of ingredients, though it typically involves meats, a tomato sauce, and cheese. It's that timelessly appealing marriage of sauce and melty cheese that makes the dish so appealing, and there are ways to customize the combination to increase the nutritional value of this comforting meal without sacrificing any of the flavor.

This high-protein baked ziti with cottage cheese recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes all the deliciousness of a baked ziti dish and ramps up the protein content. Perfect for anyone wanting to increase their intake of protein, this recipe uses a mixture of lean beef and pork along with plenty of cottage cheese to bring you a protein-rich version of a classic dish. The herby tomato sauce, with both passata and puree, has brightness and depth as well as a kick of heat from chile flakes, and mozzarella combines with the cottage cheese for that all-important gooey cheesy meltiness.