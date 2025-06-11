Review: Starbucks' Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino And Future Food Items Can't Get To Stores Fast Enough

If I were to tell you that Starbucks is rolling out some new menu items, it probably wouldn't be much of a surprise. After all, for a company that seems to constantly be creating, innovations are to be expected. But what if I told you that the coffee behemoth just hosted its Leadership Experience 2025 conference — the first one to happen since pre-COVID times — during which it announced not only new drinks but new pastries and creation processes, as well?

Attending Leadership Experience 2025 in Las Vegas felt like getting an inside glimpse into the company's ever-turning gears. Moreover, it seems that an overhaul is on the horizon, with relatively new CEO Brian Niccol at the helm. The most exciting thing wasn't just hearing about new menu items — it was learning about how the company's creation process has evolved to include the industry's cafe workers and seeing how that's affecting the quality of its new products.

Basically, Starbucks is utilizing what's called its "Starting Five" when creating new drinks. This refers to five stores across the U.S. whose employees get to test products as they're being created. Feedback from the employees is used to help refine the products before they're released to a wider market. I was already impressed by the five new menu items I got to taste (the recipes for most of which have not been finalized yet), and if this is just the beginning, I'm intrigued to see what else we'll be seeing from the company in the near future.