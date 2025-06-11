Review: Starbucks' Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino And Future Food Items Can't Get To Stores Fast Enough
If I were to tell you that Starbucks is rolling out some new menu items, it probably wouldn't be much of a surprise. After all, for a company that seems to constantly be creating, innovations are to be expected. But what if I told you that the coffee behemoth just hosted its Leadership Experience 2025 conference — the first one to happen since pre-COVID times — during which it announced not only new drinks but new pastries and creation processes, as well?
Attending Leadership Experience 2025 in Las Vegas felt like getting an inside glimpse into the company's ever-turning gears. Moreover, it seems that an overhaul is on the horizon, with relatively new CEO Brian Niccol at the helm. The most exciting thing wasn't just hearing about new menu items — it was learning about how the company's creation process has evolved to include the industry's cafe workers and seeing how that's affecting the quality of its new products.
Basically, Starbucks is utilizing what's called its "Starting Five" when creating new drinks. This refers to five stores across the U.S. whose employees get to test products as they're being created. Feedback from the employees is used to help refine the products before they're released to a wider market. I was already impressed by the five new menu items I got to taste (the recipes for most of which have not been finalized yet), and if this is just the beginning, I'm intrigued to see what else we'll be seeing from the company in the near future.
What are the new products?
At Leadership Experience 2025, I got to try five new inventions: a Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino, an Iced Cafe Latte with Banana Protein Cold Foam, a Freshly Baked Butter Croissant, a Freshly Baked Raspberry Croissant, and a Freshly Baked Double Chocolate Cookie. Each was impressive in its own right, and I'm excited to see them hit local menus, though, as mentioned, most are still being refined. The only set-in-stone item is the Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino, which will hit stores in summer 2025.
The Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino is from the only new offering Starbucks is releasing this summer. Other new menu items for the summer 2025 season include three additional Frappuccino flavors (Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino, Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino, and Firework Frappuccino), perfect to cool you down during the dreaded summer heat waves.
Customization is at the forefront of Starbucks' innovative process. Inspired by customer creations, Starbucks is planning to normalize drink customization to a level it hasn't before. One of the most exciting things to come from this is that customers will soon be able to add any flavor of cold foam to any Frappuccino — and let me tell you, cold foam in Frappuccinos is a game changer (but we'll talk more about that a bit later). Another impressive creation is the company's Protein Cold Foam. Soon, you'll be able to customize any cold foam with protein powder, and each serving will have at least 15 grams of protein.
Taste test: Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino
Ever thirsted for a smoother Starbucks Frappuccino without the need to special-order it? Then Starbucks' Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino will be just up your alley. The word "strato" was chosen because it means "layer" in Italian, and it refers to the layered effect that the cold foam and Frappuccino combination achieves. I see this beverage quickly becoming a fan favorite not only for its inarguably delicious flavor profile but also for its texture — thick and silky smooth, almost like a milkshake rather than the sometimes-icy Fraps I'm accustomed to getting.
Perhaps the biggest surprise I got from this drink, though, was its incredibly balanced flavors. It's a sweet drink, but by no means is it too sweet. Brown sugar comes through nicely throughout the sip and is well-complemented by the coffee used alongside it. It has a rich mouthfeel, and I was done with the above sample embarrassingly quickly. Our samples came with a cinnamon stripe on top, which I can't recommend enough — it adds the perfect hint of spice to an already delicious beverage. This drink will hit store menus in summer 2025, though an exact date has not yet been provided.
Taste test: Iced Cafe Latte with Banana Protein Cold Foam
Starbucks' next creation will have health nuts swooning. The Iced Cafe Latte we received was merely a vehicle for the Banana Protein Cold Foam to shine. This showcased two new impressive offerings in one. First, the company has finally responded to calls for banana-flavored beverages with its new Banana Cold Foam. The company took it even further by blending protein powder into the cold foam, giving you a whopping 15 grams of protein, as previously mentioned. Though the final releases of each of these offerings have yet to be announced, they each herald in an exciting new era for the company, as it will soon feature even more flavors and customization options.
In terms of flavor, I'd say both the banana and protein components of the cold foam were impressive — and this is coming from a famously banana-hating consumer. Seriously, I don't like the fruit at all, and I let out an internal groan when I heard this was making its way to my seat. But try it I did, and I'll have to give it to Starbucks — while you haven't converted me to banana-ism, I wouldn't turn this drink away were it presented to me again. Its banana flavor is subtle and stunningly true to the fruit, while offering a very refreshing tropicality to the foam. Moreover, I think the protein powder only added to the cold foam's flavor. There were no textural issues with this combination. This will be a hearty future addition to any Frappuccino, and one that fans should keep an eye out for.
Taste test: Freshly Baked Butter Croissant
If you prefer to eat your croissant without making a huge mess, Starbucks' new take on the classic baked good may have you a little wary of trying it. Personally, I think you should let your hair down when the Freshly Baked Butter Croissant rolls out — its tender flakiness with the classic honeycomb-structured interior is worth all the crumbs it trails in its wake. Croissants are no new offering for Starbucks, but the company has decided it was time to reinvent the standard menu item, with stunning results.
This is no grocery-store bakery croissant; instead, expect the quality you'd get at your local cafe. Its flavor is buttery, and it has a light yet satisfying texture, with a crispy exterior that gives way to a silky-smooth, melt-in-your-mouth interior. It's a definite step up from Starbucks' current croissant offering (and I didn't even taste it warmed up!). This recipe hasn't yet been finalized, so I expect the finished product to be even better once it reaches stores.
Taste test: Freshly Baked Raspberry Croissant
Starbucks is well-versed in the practice of decking out croissants (take its Baked Apple Croissants, for example), but this innovation may be its most tantalizing creation yet. My personal favorite of everything we tried was Starbucks' new Freshly Baked Raspberry Croissant. I apologize if showing you the interior is a bit of a tease, but I had to — it's indeed as delightful as it looks, and its juicy, jammy interior refuses to be underestimated. This is definitely one to grab when you see it hit stores.
Surprisingly, even though raspberry jam takes center stage in this bakery offering, the croissant still manages to retain the same crispy and flaky texture I lauded the plain butter version for. Another surprise was that it's not too decadent or heavy to be enjoyed as a breakfast pastry. Don't expect to feel the after-effects of a sugar rush once you've chowed down on one of these — instead, you'll get a delightfully fruit-forward treat that stops just short of going overboard. You'll be hard-pressed not to buy another one after finishing your first.
Taste test: Freshly Baked Double Chocolate Cookie
Last but by no means least, fans of indulgent double chocolate cookies will salivate at first sight (and sniff) of Starbucks' new Freshly Baked Double Chocolate Cookie. I'm picky about my chocolate baked goods — if I'm going to have something chocolatey, I'd like it to be dark, rich, and indulgent, rather than just hinting at the flavor. One look at this cookie let me know I was in for a treat. Yes, this cookie does taste as good as it looks, with a crackled top that hints at a chewy interior, and some flaky salt to finish.
If I had to describe this cookie succinctly, I'd call it a thin salted brownie. It has all the characteristics you love in the classic dessert — a crispy outside that leads the eater to a soft, chewy, chocolate-filled center — and the salt topping just brings the whole thing together. The cookie is an indulgent, decadent treat that's by no means for the faint of heart. The release date for this cookie has yet to be announced as its recipe is still being finalized, and I'm excited to try the finished version once it hits stores.
Final thoughts
The new menu items on Starbucks' horizon usher in what seems to be a wave of innovation for the company, and consumers should be excited to see what happens next. While some are just elevated, re-invented takes on classic offerings (like the two croissant offerings), I actually find this to be a better sign than constantly rolling out brand-new, novel products. The company clearly has a willingness to go back to its roots and modernize the classics to adapt to today's audience. It's all too easy to become stale and sterile, sticking with what's always worked, so I'm encouraged to see some grassroots innovation happening.
As you've probably gathered, I'm a fan of everything I tasted. From a consumer standpoint, I think all the new recipes are menu-ready and was surprised to hear that the company is still fine-tuning them — but, again, I take that as a good sign. This is clearly a first step in the right direction, and an impressive first step at that. Keep an eye out for new bakery and beverage options and your local store, and take a page from the company's own book: Don't be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new.