How To Order A Smoother Frappuccino From Starbucks
Starbucks Frappuccinos. You know them. You love them. We've ranked the 30 best Starbucks Frappuccinos in case you want to order one right now. But what if we told you there was a way to order your favorite Frappuccino and make sure it's even creamier, smoother, and more decadent than ever before? Whether you're a Frappuccino aficionado or a novice orderer, we've got your back.
All you have to do is order your Frappuccino "double-blended." It's just what it sounds like; your drink will be blended into a standard Frappuccino, then blended again into something transformative, different, and better. The evolution of ordering Starbucks Frappuccinos, and indeed any drink at Starbucks, is an interesting phenomenon. You have to have the terminology down pat, know its vast and innumerable options, and order your complicated drink in an efficient, understandable way, ideally so as not to upset your barista.
Luckily, double-blending a Frappuccino is a simple request — it's an option you can select in the Customize section when you order online. Other tips for smoother, creamier Frappuccinos include asking for "an extra pump of base, or a little less ice," according to Reddit user JFay. Try all three ordering hacks in one, and it might just be too smooth.
Other ways to customize your Starbucks Frappuccino
There are countless ways to customize your Starbucks order. It can get overwhelming — and expensive. But luckily, even the most expensive drink you can order on the Starbucks app isn't a Frappuccino, so let's dive into some ways you can make your Frappuccino more like a FrappYOUccino.
As we've just learned, double-blended is the way to go. And if you are longing for a Frappuccino that isn't on the menu anymore, there's a Starbucks ordering hack that recreates almost every discontinued Frappuccino. In short, it involves ordering a basic selection like the Vanilla Bean Frappuccino and adding the syrups, fruit, powders, drizzles, and other flavor enhancers that combine into a one-of-a-kind (double) blend of yummy goodness. If you're looking for inspiration, we've rounded up the absolute best Starbucks secret menu Frappuccinos, along with instructions for how to order them.
Reddit is also an absolute goldmine of creative Frappuccino ideas. The good netizens of the world are sharing their original Frappuccino concepts in thread after thread after thread, and we have to admit, some of them are genius. However, our personal favorite idea seems simple but super delicious with a side of "Why didn't we think of that?" It comes from mel_mel1, and it's called the London Frost. They write, "Overbrew the heck out of some London fog tea, use whatever milk you're feeling, vanilla bean powder." Yum.