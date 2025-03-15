How To Order A Smoother Frappuccino From Starbucks

Starbucks Frappuccinos. You know them. You love them. We've ranked the 30 best Starbucks Frappuccinos in case you want to order one right now. But what if we told you there was a way to order your favorite Frappuccino and make sure it's even creamier, smoother, and more decadent than ever before? Whether you're a Frappuccino aficionado or a novice orderer, we've got your back.

All you have to do is order your Frappuccino "double-blended." It's just what it sounds like; your drink will be blended into a standard Frappuccino, then blended again into something transformative, different, and better. The evolution of ordering Starbucks Frappuccinos, and indeed any drink at Starbucks, is an interesting phenomenon. You have to have the terminology down pat, know its vast and innumerable options, and order your complicated drink in an efficient, understandable way, ideally so as not to upset your barista.

Luckily, double-blending a Frappuccino is a simple request — it's an option you can select in the Customize section when you order online. Other tips for smoother, creamier Frappuccinos include asking for "an extra pump of base, or a little less ice," according to Reddit user JFay. Try all three ordering hacks in one, and it might just be too smooth.