The Foolproof Way To Order Even The Most Complicated Starbucks Drinks

Newcomers often feel overwhelmed by the seemingly endless list of customization options at Starbucks. Even regulars can stumble when ordering something different, especially when it's a highly customized drink that they're in the mood for. So, what's the best way to order a customized beverage to ensure that you get exactly what you want without confusing the barista or, worse, confusing yourself? The barista typically starts by selecting the appropriate cup. Because hot and cold cups are slightly different from each other, you should kick things off with that.

Next, specify the cup size, selecting between the five options: Short, Tall, Grande, Venti, or Trenta. Now, you can order with the specifications in the same order as they appear printed on the cup from top to bottom. First, let the barista know if you'd like a decaf. Then, if you want more or less than the drink size's standard amount of espresso shots, specify the number. Next up, choose the syrup flavor and number of pumps — here's how much syrup is in 1 pump and how much syrup to add to your drink, just to give you an idea.

Then, specify your milk preference (whole, heavy cream, skim, 2%, soy, almond, coconut, or oat). Follow this up with any additional customizations, such as foam level, extra ice, or specific temperatures. Finally, state the drink type — for example, Frappuccino or Caramel Macchiato. Of course, it's rare that someone will customize every single option on the menu. But even if you're just tweaking a few things, nailing the order of your requests can make it a lot easier for the barista to get your drink right.