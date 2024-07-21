The Foolproof Way To Order Even The Most Complicated Starbucks Drinks
Newcomers often feel overwhelmed by the seemingly endless list of customization options at Starbucks. Even regulars can stumble when ordering something different, especially when it's a highly customized drink that they're in the mood for. So, what's the best way to order a customized beverage to ensure that you get exactly what you want without confusing the barista or, worse, confusing yourself? The barista typically starts by selecting the appropriate cup. Because hot and cold cups are slightly different from each other, you should kick things off with that.
Next, specify the cup size, selecting between the five options: Short, Tall, Grande, Venti, or Trenta. Now, you can order with the specifications in the same order as they appear printed on the cup from top to bottom. First, let the barista know if you'd like a decaf. Then, if you want more or less than the drink size's standard amount of espresso shots, specify the number. Next up, choose the syrup flavor and number of pumps — here's how much syrup is in 1 pump and how much syrup to add to your drink, just to give you an idea.
Then, specify your milk preference (whole, heavy cream, skim, 2%, soy, almond, coconut, or oat). Follow this up with any additional customizations, such as foam level, extra ice, or specific temperatures. Finally, state the drink type — for example, Frappuccino or Caramel Macchiato. Of course, it's rare that someone will customize every single option on the menu. But even if you're just tweaking a few things, nailing the order of your requests can make it a lot easier for the barista to get your drink right.
More pro tips for a seamless Starbucks order
During leisure periods, engaging in a friendly chat with your barista while exploring menu options can be quite enjoyable. However, it's also good to know how to order quickly for mornings when you (or your barista) is racing against the clock. If you don't know what a Refresher is or the difference between a Tall and a Grande cup, it's time to familiarize yourself with some Starbucks lingo. Learn these 18 essential Starbucks terms for drink types, cup sizes, and customization options — using the right terms will help the barista take your order quickly and create that perfect drink for you. At a busy store, it's best to study the menu and make up your mind before you start speaking to the barista.
If you're looking for inspiration, check out our list of the best value drinks at Starbucks, and how we rank the most popular Starbucks drinks. Bored with the familiar options on the regular menu? Here's a list of Starbucks secret menu drinks for you to explore. In any case, make sure to decide on your order before you get to the counter, especially when there's a long line of customers behind you. Now, even if you've followed these guidelines to a T, your barista might sometimes ask you to repeat certain details, especially for unusual or complex orders. Be nice and patient about it: That will not only help you get your drink faster, but also makes the experience more pleasant for everyone involved.