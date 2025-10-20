8 Matcha Drinks From Popular Coffee Chains, Ranked

Matcha is a Japanese green tea powder that has become a global sensation. What was typically seen in Japanese tea ceremonies can now be found all over social media feeds, whether as a flavoring in desserts or as part of the drinks and coffee menus around the world. Once a luxurious commodity, matcha has been enjoyed for thousands of years. Now it is so popular that Japan can't satisfy the demanding market. Consumers are drawn to the colorful hues and visual aesthetics, but the complex, vegetal matcha flavor also has people hooked.

There are three types of matcha, and ceremonial-grade is the preferred choice for drinks. Matcha is made by grinding tea leaves into a powder that is then whisked with hot water until frothy. This frothed tea can be used to make a latte in place of espresso to create one of the most popular matcha drinks in recent years, the matcha latte. Following this popularity, coffee chains in the U.S. — including household names like Dunkin' to newcomers like Luckin Coffee — added matcha latte to their menu. So, we wanted to test a series of matcha lattes to determine which popular coffee chain takes the crown. To select the chains, I focused on those that have locations in several states, and to make the comparison as accurate as possible, the order always included iced matcha with regular milk and default sweetness. Flavor was the most important factor, but I also considered consistency, flavor intensity, sweetness, and which type of matcha was used.