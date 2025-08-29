6 Facts About The Very First Starbucks Coffee Shop

Coffee culture has been part of the mainstream for decades, and folks around the world are always chasing the perfect cup of coffee. Seattle is considered one of the main birthplaces of modern coffee culture, which emerged alongside a number of alternative trends like grunge rock and social tech. Even though Seattle no longer has the most coffee shops per capita in the U.S., it continues to hold onto its reputation among coffee drinkers, particularly because of its status as the hometown of one of the world's most renowned chains: Starbucks.

Starbucks is a household name by now, thanks to its widespread brand, which includes café locations, coffee beans, and even grocery items such as creamer, which are packaged by Nestlé. It's tough to imagine how a simple Seattle coffee shop grew into more than 32,000 iconic cafés in a whopping 80 countries, but everyone has to start somewhere. In 1971, Starbucks started like any other coffee shop, with just one small location and plenty of help from friends. Although it's possible to visit what Starbucks calls its first location, the actual flagship Starbucks was located at 2000 Western Avenue, a building that was demolished only a few years after Starbucks opened its doors. The story of the very first Starbucks is one with plenty of surprising facts, even for those who consider themselves Starbucks mega-fans. Here's what you need to know about the location.