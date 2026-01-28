I Tried Dunkin's 2026 Valentine's Day Drink Lineup, And One Was The 'Berry' Best
Dunkin' always has new drinks up its sleeve, whether it's something whimsical and seasonal, or just a fun collab with popular public figures like Sabrina Carpenter or Megan Thee Stallion. I like to stay up to date on the coffee chain's offerings, so I try a lot of the new (and classic) beverages throughout the year — from its standard hot coffee drinks to creations like the Candy Bar Latte.
So, of course, I was up to the task of testing out some lovely Valentine's Day sippers; seven of them, to be exact. These feature a few interesting flavor combinations that intrigued me by ingredients alone, but is the end result as tasty as it sounds? That is the question. One was my favorite (worthy of multiple reorders), some were fine, and others were underwhelming or didn't quite deliver their advertised flavor. Come with me on this taste test so you can find out which Valentine's Day drinks are worth purchasing and which ones you can effectively ghost.
Methodology
I ordered my drinks via the Dunkin' app and picked them up in the drive-thru. I tried all the drinks in one morning (consider me caffeinated and loaded with sugar) and sipped water as a palate cleanser between each one. I critiqued the drinks mainly based on their flavor and whether the proposed flavor profiles were actually prominent, but my personal preferences and the drinks' prices come into play.
I ordered a medium size of each beverage without modifications; medium is the standard size that pops up when ordering in the app. Using this ordering method, I could test each drink the way it was originally made, but you may want to customize them to your taste. I am not easily impressed, but I find myself drawn to coffee drinks and interesting flavors and combinations, so a couple of these were surprisingly delicious.
What are the new Valentine's Day drinks?
There are seven new drinks available on Dunkin's 2026 Valentine's Day menu, including the Heart Eyes Daydream Refresher, Chocolate Covered Strawberry Daydream Refresher, Blush Spritz Refresher, Toxic Ex-Presso Cloud Latte, Sweet On You Cloud Latte, The Perfect Matcha, and the Buff Chai. All of the drinks are iced except for the Buff Chai, which is also available hot. I will specify the flavor profiles of each beverage in their respective taste test. A lot of the drinks feature cold foam, chocolate, or fruity notes of strawberry or raspberry.
Price and availability
All seven flavors are available nationwide as of today, Wednesday, January 28, 2026. While I didn't locate an official end date, they are all considered limited-time offerings — grab them while you can.
I am based in San Diego, California, and my drinks were priced as follows without modifications: the Heart Eyes Daydream Refresher and Chocolate Covered Strawberry Daydream Refresher cost $4.89 each; the Blush Spritz Refresher was $4.85; the Toxic Ex-Presso Cloud Latte and Sweet On You Cloud Latte were $5.74 each; The Perfect Matcha cost $6.50; and the iced Buff Chai was $6.29 while the hot version cost $5.79. Prices may vary based on your location.
Heart Eyes Daydream Refresher
The Heart Eyes Daydream Refresher is essentially a revitalized spin on the classic Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher; this version comes with blueberry flavor, oat milk, and sweet cold foam. Let me preface this with a note that's relevant for a few drinks on this list, including this one: I ordered ahead in my app, but understandably, they were still making my drinks when I came to pick them up. It took about 15 minutes from ordering to receiving, and then a few minutes to get home. As a result, most of the cold foam wasn't very evident by the time I photographed my beverages — you can see that above.
As another note, I wasn't a huge fan of the Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher when I tried it with the protein milk as the base has an artificial flavor; multiple of these Valentine's Day drinks have the Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher base, so keep that in mind, because some of them are better than others. Here, I must say I don't taste the blueberry, which is likely hidden behind the strawberry and dragonfruit, so it comes across as cloying and artificial-tasting. The oat milk adds creaminess, but seeing as the blueberry isn't very evident, the Heart Eyes Daydream Refresher wouldn't be a repeat drink for me.
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Daydream Refresher
The Chocolate Covered Strawberry Daydream Refresher is slightly better than the aforementioned drink, thanks to the chocolate cold foam. Unlike the other cold foams from this taste test, which essentially disappeared into the drink, the beverages with chocolate cold foam remained steadfast, with a clear, chocolate-laden foam layer. It's decadent, thoroughly chocolatey, and brings a sweet and cocoa-y profile to the drink. The drink itself still has that artificial fruity taste, but the chocolate rounds it out a bit.
My cold foam sat in the top half of the drink to establish a chocolate essence. Since it wasn't fully incorporated, I tasted the untouched bottom portion of the Strawberry Daydream Refresher base as I sipped through a straw; then I tried the top layer to get the chocolate. I'd recommend mixing everything, though, so it's evenly distributed throughout the whole drink from the get-go. Otherwise, the bottom layer just tasted like the regular fruity drink. This beverage was okay, but I could see it being well-received for its chocolate-covered strawberry aspect.
Blush Spritz Refresher
For something more revitalizing, you might want to order the Blush Spritz Refresher. This sipper has the Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher base, only this time around, there's no milk or added flavors; instead, it has something I haven't tried from Dunkin' before: sparkling water.
This watery addition creates a refreshing twist that feels delightfully summery (and yet, here I am sipping in winter). It's still quite sweet and has a fake-fruit taste, but the bubbly water gives it new life, cutting the sweetness and adding levity. I enjoy the strawberry and dragonfruit flavors more than ever with this iteration. This is the cheapest drink I tried, but only by a few cents. Because of the four-cent difference, I'm not sure if I'd get this over the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Daydream Refresher (that chocolate cold foam is incredible).
Toxic Ex-Presso Cloud Latte
The Toxic Ex-Presso Cloud Latte is my top pick from the Dunkin' Valentine's Day lineup. It perfectly blends chocolate, fruity notes of raspberry, and the deep, earthy flavor of espresso to create a stellar drink that tastes festive for the holiday but would work well any time of year.
The drink is made with whole milk, sweetened mocha swirl, unsweetened raspberry flavor, espresso, and, of course, that rich chocolate cold foam on top. It's majorly chocolatey, something that other mocha-adjacent drinks from Dunkin' haven't provided for me in the past — for example, the iced peppermint mocha was noticeably milky in flavor and appearance. In this case, that cold foam doubles up the cocoa profile to create unwavering chocolate notes in every sip. Seriously, just look at the color! It's so rich.
I'm also happy to report that the espresso shines through, despite the amount of sweetness coming from the foam and mocha swirl. Espresso flavor is also something that's often lacking in my Dunkin' drinks, so the Toxic Ex-Presso Cloud Latte is a total winner for me. I would happily slurp on this year-round, but it is particularly festive for Valentine's Day.
Sweet On You Cloud Latte
For something with a tropical twist, the Sweet On You Cloud Latte is a top contender. This creation pairs whole milk, unsweetened coconut flavor, caramel sweetener flavor, espresso, and sweet cold foam for a memorable drink. The coconut flavor is the most prominent, though, but that's to be expected; I taste it upon the first sip, that first moment on the tongue. But then the caramel comes through after swallowing to establish a multi-dimensional flavor that's nutty and sweet, if not slightly buttery.
The espresso comes through in this beverage, though not as strongly as it does in the Toxic Ex-Presso Cloud Latte. I'd get this again, as it's delectable, but not quite as heavy and decadent as the previous iced latte. As it stands, both espresso-based sippers are among my favorites from Dunkin's V-Day menu. The espresso brings balance to the other flavors and sweeteners that milk alone can't achieve. Coconut seems to fare well in Dunkin' drinks, as the coconut iced coffee was the third-place pick out of over 20 iced coffee beverages from the chain.
The Perfect Matcha
I'm not entirely sure why this drink, The Perfect Matcha, is part of the Valentine's Day menu. It truly seems like a regular menu item: matcha green tea made with whole milk, with sweet cold foam on top.
As I noted earlier, my cold foam was virtually gone by the time I got home, so I didn't notice much enhancement on that front. The matcha itself is mild and milky, likely because of the added foam mixed in. I like an earthier, grassier matcha latte, so this doesn't quite hit the spot. It's acceptable, but not among the best coffee chain matchas. Given that the flavor is lacking, it's the highest-priced item, and it doesn't inspire a holiday vibe to me, I wouldn't get this drink again. I also prefer Dunkin's hot matcha as I feel the ice starts to water the drink down further. If anything, I'd order that and save a few cents to omit the cold foam.
Buff Chai
Same as the matcha, the Buff Chai doesn't appear particularly Valentine's-y — this aspect doesn't necessarily ding points off of it, but it's unclear why it would be part of the holiday-specific menu and not just some new item that Dunkin' could launch at any time in the year. Although it admittedly has a reddish tint, likely from the chai syrup itself.
The Buff Chai is named as such because it has chai syrup and the brand's new protein milk, which gives it 15 grams of protein. I'm a fan of the protein-rich milk addition because it doesn't taste like much (milk, essentially) and ramps up the protein content of any drink you add it to. This is the only drink on the list that's also available hot. I tried both versions and preferred the warm one because it has a stronger spiced-tea flavor, while the iced one is considerably more watery. If you plan to get the Buff Chai, opt for the hot version.
Final thoughts
Dunkin's holiday drinks were mostly enjoyable; nothing was supremely unpleasant, but some were certainly more dull or lackluster than others. Only one drink — the Toxic Ex-Presso Cloud Latte — stood out positively, thanks to its dimension and delivery of all the advertised flavors. It perfectly offers notes of raspberry, chocolate, and espresso (mocha, basically). Above all, I hope Dunkin' keeps the chocolate cold foam on the menu after Valentine's Day; it's incredibly rich and wonderfully cocoa-y, but best of all, it lasts on top of your drink even after your commute. This alone makes it worth the 75-cent price tag — the same price as the sweet cold foam, according to the order breakdown on my receipt. But the chocolate foam is sturdier, and it's considerably more flavorful, too.
The Sweet On You Cloud Latte is a solid sipper, too, thanks to the coconut flavoring, but it's not especially holiday-related. Most of the drinks are palatable, so you may find something that suits your fancy, especially if you customize it to your liking. If anything, I encourage you to order a drink and then get some chocolate cold foam on top — as long as the flavors don't clash.